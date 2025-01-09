Woman who fatally struck UM student on scooter last year gets probation at sentencing

It was an emotional day in court for the sentencing of a driver who hit and killed a University of Miami student while he was riding his scooter back in 2024.

During her hearing on Thursday, Veronica Bilbao de la Vega received probation instead of the maximum sentence of 60 days in jail.

Danny Bishop, 22, was struck and killed in Coral Gables on Mar. 5 while commuting to the school while Bilbao de la Vega was behind the wheel.

She was attempting to make a turn and crashed into Bishop's scooter as he was making his way to the campus.

Outside court Thursday, Bishop's parents expressed their disappointment with the sentencing but vowed to take Bilbao de la Vega to civil court.

"My son had everything to live for," Susan Bishop said. "He had the brightest future. He was a teacher and a mentor, and a leader, and he had everything to live for. He had his whole life in front of him."

In tears, Susan shared her fondest memories after her son was killed.

"Three hundred and eleven days," she said. "It’s been 311 days since I last hear Daniel’s voice, I felt the warmth of his hug and said, 'I loved you.' 311 days of silence. No texts, no missed calls, no unexpected visits, no voicemails, no unexpected dinners together."

Danny graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, and was a senior mathematics and psychology major at UM.

He placed on the president’s honor roll nearly every semester, had a black belt in karate and his own tutoring business.

Danny also had a job lined up when he graduated UM.

In court, Susan's tears filled with sorrow, anger and pain.

"And this woman didn’t even have a valid drivers license, and she’s gonna get community service," she said.

Bilbao de la Vega pleaded no contest and was visibly upset during the hearing when an officer testified that both wheels of the truck she was driving ran over Danny.

She was driving 17 mph, had a green light and stayed on the scene. The walk sign was also on but she was driving with an expired license from 2020.

Bilbao de la Vega is a public defender and the wife of the president of a prominent realty company. Before her sentencing, her husband asked a judge to consider her character.

"I want the court to know this accident has deeply affected Veronica," he said. "The moment I arrived at the scene, Veronica was inconsolable, she was shaking uncontrollably. From that day forward your honor, she has not been the same person. She prays with rosary every night seeking solace for not only herself but her family."

For a traffic infraction, the driver must must pay court costs and complete a driving course.

Since Bilbao de la Vega had an expired license, she received six months probation and 500 hours of community service in tutoring or mentoring underprivileged kids