YNW Melly's ex-girlfriend arrested after not testifying at 2023 double murder trial

The ex-girlfriend of YNW Melly has been arrested a year-and-a-half after she didn't show up to testify at the rapper's double murder trial.

Mariah Hamilton, 24, was booked into a Broward jail Wednesday, records showed. She had initially been arrested in Miami-Dade this week.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Hamilton is the ex-girlfriend of the rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons.

Broward Sheriff's Office Mariah Hamilton and YNW Melly, also known as Jamell Demons

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Demons, now 25, is facing two first-degree murder charges in the Oct. 26, 2018 killings of 21-year-old Anthony Williams and 19-year-old Christopher Thomas in Miramar.

Hamilton was Demons' girlfriend in 2018 and had been ordered to testify in his first trial in 2023, court records showed.

"Mariah Hamilton is a material witness in the trial of Jamell Demons, upon the charge of First-Degree Murder," prosecutors wrote in the 2022 court filing. "Mariah Hamilton's testimony vitally bears on the case, and cannot be obtained from any other available witness."

Hamilton never testified at the trial, which ended in a mistrial in July of 2023.

After the mistrial, in October of 2023, Demons and his alleged accomplice in the murders, Cortlen Henry, were charged with witness tampering after prosecutors said they arranged to have a key witness not testify.

Demons is currently still behind bars while he awaits a retrial, scheduled to begin in September.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Demons appeared in federal court earlier this month as his defense team is seeking to have him released from jail where he awaits his retrial. They claim his constitutional rights are being violated while in custody.