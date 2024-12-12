Cold front dips South Florida into the 50s. Here's why it's up to the wind to warm us up

The cold front has certainly arrived as morning temperatures on Thursday dipped into the 50s across much of the area. (Typical morning values this time of the year come in at about 65 degrees.)

Afternoon temperatures will struggle to get out of the low-70 degrees, which is also well below average. Typical highs come in at around 79 degrees.

It’s gusty, too, with rough marine conditions expected not only on Thursday, but for the next few days. We are currently under a small craft advisory, and we are looking at a high risk of rip currents.

Temperatures will rebound pretty quickly as winds shift from the north to the east. That's because water temperatures are in the mid-70s, so any sort of wind coming from the Atlantic helps warm us up.

Expect morning temperatures to return to near 70 degrees with highs near 80 by the weekend.

Future forecast

Today

Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows near 55 with afternoon highs near 73.

Friday

Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows near 65 with afternoon highs near 77.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs near 79.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Highs near 80.