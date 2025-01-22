Drivers warned to stay home as snow leaves behind winter wonderland in Florida

Folks in northern Florida awoke to a winter wonderland Wednesday morning, after a rare frigid storm charged through Texas and the northern Gulf Coast on Tuesday.

Cold weather advisories and warnings covered the Panhandle as snow covered the white-sand beaches of normally sunny vacation spots, including Pensacola Beach.

The heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain hitting parts of the Deep South came as a blast of Arctic air plunged much of the Midwest and the eastern U.S. into a deep freeze.

Ahead of the storm, governors in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and yes, even Florida — the Sunshine State — declared states of emergency and many school systems canceled classes Tuesday. School closures were planned in some coastal communities in North and South Carolina.

FDOT crews will be out through the overnight hours removing snow and ice from I-10 and other critical corridors in NW Florida to get them open as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/dFdB5qJL6i — FDOT District 3 (@MyFDOT_NWFL) January 22, 2025

“Believe it or not, in the state of Florida we’re mobilizing snowplows,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Parts of the Florida Panhandle were coated white Tuesday. Tallahassee, Florida’s capital, last saw snow in 2018 — just 0.1 of an inch (0.25 centimeters), according to the weather service. Tallahassee's highest snowfall on record was 2.8 inches (7 centimeters) in 1958.

Cameras also captured snow on the Pensacola Bay Bridge, an a neighborhood just east of the city saw itself covered in the precipitation as tropical plants turned white.

But it wasn't all fun and games, as the Florida Highway Patrol shared several images of the preparations and urged residents to stay off the icy roads.

Interstate 10 was closed from Escambia County all the way to Okaloosa County. The Pensacola Bay Bridge was also impassable.