South Florida could see coldest temps since 2023 this Saturday

The cold temperatures aren't letting up yet South Florida--and the lowest numbers might still be to come this weekend.

A steady decline is in the forecast after Thursday as a north wind blows and skies clear. Temperatures will struggle to hit the mid-60s, and then it's going down from there.

While temperatures in the 40s are possible Friday morning (with highs in the low- to mid-60 degrees), we will certainly see them come Saturday.

In fact, we could see the coolest weather in South Florida since January of 2023 on Saturday morning.

Technically it's already chilly but it looks like the coolest air settles in Saturday morning. This could very well be the coolest morning in a bout two years. Don't put the firewood away just yet!!

Saturday temperatures may be coldest in two years

In Miami, the forecast low is 47 degrees, which would be the coldest since it was 44 degrees on Jan. 16, 2023.

In Fort Lauderdale, the forecast low is 46 degrees. We hit that number on Jan. 9, but if it drops just one degree more, it'll be the coldest since 2023.

And then in Key West, the Saturday forecast low is 54 degrees. It was 53 degrees on Jan. 16, 2023.

Future forecast

By next week, "it's like it never even happened," NBC6 Meteorologist Adam Berg says. Temperatures will rebound with 80s possible next week. And yes, sunshine will make a monster return.