Tropical Storm Watch Issued for Florida Keys as Laura Approaches Cuba

Tropical Storm Laura dumped torrential rainfall and life-threatening flooding on the Dominican Republic and Haiti Sunday morning as it made its way towards Cuba, while Tropical Storm Marco continued to strengthen and was expected to become a hurricane.

Laura had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km/h) and was moving west northwest at 18 mph (30 km/h) about 40 miles (65 km) north northeast of Port au Prince, Haiti, according to the 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm is expected to leave up to 12 inches of rain as it passes across Hispaniola and Cuba Sunday, potentially resulting in flash and urban flooding and mudslides, before reaching the Gulf of Mexico on Monday night.

1 to 3 inches of rainfall are also expected across the Florida Keys, where a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Ocean Reef to Key West and the Dry Tortugas, including the Florida Bay.

Monroe County issued a state of local emergency Friday and will open up the county's Emergency Operations Center in advance of the storm's potential track, officials said. A mandatory evacuation order has also issued for all liveaboard vessels, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, and campers.

El centro entró entre Santo Domingo y San Pedro anoche, y ahora cruzó la frontera a Haití. Sigue lloviendo en gran parte de RD. pic.twitter.com/6fnfBbAJnw — John Morales (@JohnMoralesNBC6) August 23, 2020

Tropical Storm Warnings were in effect for the Dominican Republic, Haiti, the southeastern Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, and the Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana and Artemisa.

A Tropical Storm Watch was in effect for central Bahamas, Andros Island, and the Cuban province of Pinar Del Rio in addition to the Keys.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Marco continued to strengthen Sunday and had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph as it moved north-northwest at 13 mph about 210 miles northwest of the western tip of Cuba.

Marco is expected to continue to head across the Gulf, reaching hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast Monday. The storm will then slow down and move west Monday night, across southern Louisiana and into eastern Texas.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect from Intracoastal City Louisiana to west of Morgan City.

Two storms are expected to hit the Gulf Coast on Monday.

If both storms survive the weekend, the National Hurricane Center forecast that Laura would as head a hurricane toward the central Gulf Coast around Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle, while Marco aimed at Texas, though most likely remaining a tropical storm.

“A lot of people are going to be impacted by rainfall and storm surge in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Joel Cline, the tropical program coordinator for the National Weather Service. “Since you simply don’t know you really need to make precautions.”

Two hurricanes have never appeared in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, according to records going back to at least 1900, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The last time two tropical storms were in the Gulf together was in 1959, he said.

Because the hurricane center slowed Laura's entrance into the Gulf and moved its track westward, the two storms are now forecast to be together in the Gulf on Tuesday, just before Marco smacks Texas with Laura making landfall a bit less than a day later.

If the two storms make it, they could be crowded in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time Tuesday about 550 miles apart. That would leave open some weird possibilities, including the storms rotating around each other in a tropical two-step, pulling in closer to each other, nudging each other, weakening each other or — far less likely — merging.