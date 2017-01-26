Home
News
Local
U.S. & World
Sports
Health
Tech
Weird
Weather
Animals
NBC 6 Pride
Cuba Crossroad
Only In Florida
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Hurricane Season
Responds
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Contests
TV Listings
Incredible Dog Challenge National Finals
NBC on Demand
78°
Connect
Social Media
Our Apps
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit a Complaint
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
Local
19-Year-Old Shot During NW Miami-Dade Armed Robbery: Police
Video
Pope Francis has Message of Peace, Friendship for Super Bowl
Super Bowl Online: See the Game, Learn Some New Taunts
Whiteside Dominates 76ers, Heat Win Tenth Straight
More Local
U.S. & World
A $1.1 Million Bet, and a Lot of Happy Bookies in Vegas
Pope Prepares Video Message for Super Bowl
Asked About Putin, Trump Says US Isn't 'So Innocent'
Photos
Top News: Amona Evacuations, JFK Demonstrations and More
More U.S. & World
Entertainment
Taylor Swift's Pre-Super Bowl Show Might be Her Only in 2017
Sean Spicer, Steve Bannon Get the 'SNL' Treatment
Watch: The 2017 Super Bowl Commercials Are Already Here
La La Land' Continues Dance to the Oscars With DGA Win
More Entertainment
Baby in Critical Condition After Hit and Run in Miami
Video
Court Denies Trump Request to Immediately Restore Travel Ban
Islamorada Woman Arrested for Kidnapping Ex's New Girlfriend
Sponsored
Meet Seattle’s Seven-Year-Old Aviation Expert
Video
Does Brady Need a 5th Ring to Be Declared Best Ever?
Activists: Charities Must Move Galas from Trump's Mar-a-Lago
X
CHANGE LOCATION
Loading...
Miami, FL
(Change)
78°
Few Clouds
Mon
79°
Tue
78°
Wed
83°
First 100 Days
Asked About Putin, Trump Says US Isn't 'So Innocent'
Video
Court Denies Trump Request to Immediately Restore Travel Ban
Rebels in Ukraine Say Commander is Killed in Car Bombing
Uber Buying Plane Tickets for Drivers Stranded by Trump Orde...
How Frederick Douglass Became a Trend This Week
More First 100 Days
NBC 6 Responds
Don't Panic If Smart Phone Taken Over by Malware
NBC 6 Responds to Consumer Complaints
Responds
NBC 6 Responds: Paying For Car Maintenance Work
Video
Thousands Recovered for Local Viewers with Peeling Furniture
Responds
Western Union to Pay Scam Victims $586 Million
More NBC 6 Responds
NBC 6 Investigators
Proposed Fix to Get Business Owners to Pay Unpaid Wages
Viewer Tip About Landfill Video Raises Questions
Video
Mail Drops Among Addresses Used to Register to Vote
Investigative
Judge: Plastic Surgeon Committed Medical Malpractice
Investigative
Florida Doctor Fixes Botched Plastic Surgeries
More NBC 6 Investigators
FLL Shooting
'People Are Freaking Out': More FLL Shooting Calls Released
Video
Panic, Confusion in Ft Lauderdale Airport Shooting 911 Calls
Updated
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
Video
Accused Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter Officially Charged
How to Claim Items Left at FLL Airport
More FLL Shooting
Cuba Crossroad
Cuban, US Sailors Weigh Future of Regatta Under Pres. Trump
Video
Miami's Little Havana Gains 'National Treasure' Label
Updated
Port Everglades Backs Out of Agreement With Cuban Government
Timeline: Cuba - US Relations
Castro Open to Dialogue With Trump, But With Caveat
More Cuba Crossroad
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins' Jason Taylor Elected to Hall of Fame
Dolphins, Ryan Tannehill Still Weighing Knee Surgery Options
Dolphins Hopeful For Next Season After Making Playoffs
Dolphins' Landry and Ajayi Headed to Pro Bowl
Broncos Hire Dolphins D Coordinator Joseph as Head Coach
More Miami Dolphins
Education on 6
SWAG on 6: Westland Hialeah High's Santiago Correa
Video
South Florida Educators Voice Concern Over Devos' Nomination
Video
Broward Middle School Offers Marine Science Magnet Program
Video
Brag About Hallandale Magnet High School
Video
SWAG on 6: Dillard High Senior Helping Classmates Succeed
More Education on 6
Clear the Shelters
South Florida Animals Taking Part in Annual 'Puppy Bowl'
Photos
Miami-Dade Animal Services Pets of the Week - January 31
Video
Viral Video Shows Dog Rescue Pup Pal From Rushing Water
Photos
Broward County Pets of the Week
Photos
Miami-Dade Animal Services Pets of the Week - Jan. 24, 2017
More Clear the Shelters
Latin Beat
Emily Estefan Steps Out in Her Own Sound
Video
Enrique Iglesias Filming New Music Video in Cuba
Video
Actor Mauricio Ochmann Returns in New Super Series
Jennifer Lopez Duets With Marc Anthony at Latin Grammys
Video
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at White House
More Latin Beat
NBC 6 Pride
Soiree By the Sea
Video
Miami Beach Creates 'Safe Place' Program for LGBTQ Community
Orlando City SC Honors Pulse Shooting Victims in New Stadium
Key West Commission May Make Conversion Therapy a Crime
Video
More 911 Calls Released From Pulse Nightclub Shooting
More NBC 6 Pride
This Just In
View Recent Posts
News
Weather
Entertainment
Investigations
Traffic
Contact Us
TV Listings
Contests
Connect With Us
FCC Independent Programming Report
FCC News and Information Programming Report
NBC Non-Profit News Partnership Reports
WTVJ Public Inspection File
Employment
21st Century Solutions
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices