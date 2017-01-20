NBC 6 South Florida | NBC 6 South Florida - Local News, Weather, Traffic, Entertainment, Events, Breaking News
NBC_OTS_MIAMI
Hundreds of Thousands Flood DC for Women's March
Local
More Local
U.S. & World
More U.S. & World
Entertainment
More Entertainment
Demonstrators Hit Streets After Rally Reaches Capacity
Video
Demonstrators Hit Streets After Rally Reaches Capacity
217 Arrested as Police, Protesters Clash in DC
Video
217 Arrested as Police, Protesters Clash in DC
Trump's 'Obamacare' Directive Aims to Eliminate Fines
Updated
Trump's 'Obamacare' Directive Aims to Eliminate Fines
White House Slams Coverage of Inaugural Crowd Size
Video
White House Slams Coverage of Inaugural Crowd Size
5 People, Including 1 Child, Shot Outside Boynton Beach Home
5 People, Including 1 Child, Shot Outside Boynton Beach Home
Loading...
Miami, FL
(Change)
Clear
73°
Clear
Sun
Partly Cloudy/Wind
82°
Mon
Partly Cloudy/Wind
75°
Tue
Sunny
78°
FLL Shooting
How to Claim Items Left at FLL Airport
More FLL Shooting
Inauguration
Nielsen: 31 Million Viewers Saw Trump's Swearing-in
More Inauguration
NBC 6 Investigators
Viewer Tip About Landfill Video Raises Questions
More NBC 6 Investigators
NBC 6 Responds
Woman Questions Wait on Crowdfunding Project Results
More NBC 6 Responds
Cuba Crossroad
US, Cuban Interior Ministry Sign Law-Enforcement Deal
More Cuba Crossroad
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Hopeful For Next Season After Making Playoffs
More Miami Dolphins
Education on 6
SWAG On 6: Coral Reef High's Sophia Aime
More Education on 6
Clear the Shelters
Rescued South Korean Dogs Going Up for Adoption in Broward
More Clear the Shelters
Latin Beat
Enrique Iglesias Filming New Music Video in Cuba
More Latin Beat
NBC 6 Pride
Soiree By the Sea
More NBC 6 Pride

This Just In

View Recent Posts

Connect With Us
AdChoices