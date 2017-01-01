WATCH LIVE:
NBC 6 News
Home
News
Local
U.S. & World
Sports
Health
Tech
Weird
Weather
Animals
NBC 6 Pride
Cuba Crossroad
Only In Florida
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Hurricane Season
Responds
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Contests
TV Listings
Rep. John Lewis Speaking at Miami MLK Event
NBC 6 South Florida News at 11am
NBC on Demand
82°
Connect
Social Media
Our Apps
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit a Complaint
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
Local
Woman Using Special Glasses Design to Spread Love, Tolerance
List of What's Open, Closed For MLK Holiday Monday
Video
Trending Topics - January 16th
Fate of Proposed South Florida Bike Path Remains Uncertain
More Local
U.S. & World
Watch Live
MLK's Legacy Celebrated as Trump, Lewis Duel Lingers
Black Vietnam Veterans Reflect on MLK's Anti-War Stance
Developing
37 People Dead in Plane Crash in Kyrgyzstan: Officials
Photos
Top News: Kyrgyzstan Plane Crash
More U.S. & World
Entertainment
Video
'I Heard Noises at the Door': Kim Kardashian Details Robbery
'Thank You All for Peeing Here': 'SNL's' Trump Presser
Celebs, NYC Mayor to Join Pre-Inauguration Trump Protest
Mom-to-Be Wears Chewbacca Mask While in Labor
More Entertainment
3 Killed in Key Largo Construction Accident Monday Morning
Watch Live
Rep. John Lewis Speaking at Miami MLK Event
Video
Deadly ATV Accident Renews Calls to Avoid Major Roadways
5 Killed in Nightclub Shooting at Mexican Resort: Police
Trump: Brexit a 'Great Thing,' EU to Continue to Break Apart
Police Searching For Missing Woman With Mental Illnesses
3
Weather Alerts
X
CHANGE LOCATION
Loading...
Miami, FL
(Change)
82°
Broken Clouds
Tue
80°
Wed
79°
Thur
80°
FLL Shooting
90 Percent of Luggage Returned After FLL Shooting
Updated
Fort Lauderdale Airport Baggage Claim Reopens After Shooting
Video
Man in Airport During Shooting Served With Suspect in Iraq
Fifth Victim Killed in FLL Airport Shooting Identified
Updated
BSO Deputy Suspended for Leaked Video of FLL Airport Rampage
More FLL Shooting
NBC 6 Responds
Hospital Puts Lien on Late Woman’s Condo
NBC 6 Responds to Consumer Complaints
Video
Using Technology to Track Your Luggage
Responds
Woman Confronts Man She Suspects of Scamming Her
Video
Consumer Alert: Two Online Hoverboard Companies Shut Down
More NBC 6 Responds
Cuba Crossroad
Cuba Sees Explosion in Internet Access as Ties with US Grow
President-Elect Trump's Previous Wet Foot, Dry Foot Comments
Updated
Reaction Mixed After Elimination of 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot'
Timeline: Cuba - US Relations
Video
The End of the Cuban Medical Professional Parole Program
More Cuba Crossroad
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Hopeful For Next Season After Making Playoffs
Dolphins' Landry and Ajayi Headed to Pro Bowl
Broncos Hire Dolphins D Coordinator Joseph as Head Coach
Dolphins See Bright Future After Adam Gase's First Season
Video
Dolphins' Playoff Run Ends in Pittsburgh
More Miami Dolphins
Education on 6
SWAG on 6: Student Helping Classmates With Life's Stresses
Video
Miami-Dade Schools Offers Unique Veterinary Magnet Program
Video
Norland Middle Kids Star in Golden Globe-Winning 'Moonlight'
Gov. Scott Pushes Again to Cut College Costs for Students
Video
SWAG on 6: Ferguson High School's Abraham Cardenas
More Education on 6
All About Animals
Pet of the Week: Hero
Photos
Pets of the Week: Humane Society of Broward County
Goodbye, Tilikum
Miami-Dade Mayor Vows to Fight Potential Screwworm Spread
Video
Cow Goes for Walk on Turnpike in Miami-Dade
More All About Animals
Latin Beat
Enrique Iglesias Filming New Music Video in Cuba
Video
Actor Mauricio Ochmann Returns in New Super Series
Jennifer Lopez Duets With Marc Anthony at Latin Grammys
Video
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at White House
Video
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at White House
More Latin Beat
Golden Globes
Sorry: Hiddleston Apologizes for 'Inelegant' Globes Speech
Fallon's Last Laugh: Globes Ratings Spike by 1.5M Over 2016
Video
Jenna Bush Hager Apologizes for 'Hidden Fences' Flub
Photos
Best-Dressed Couples on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Photos
Top Moments From the 2017 Golden Globes
More Golden Globes
NBC 6 Pride
Miami Beach Creates 'Safe Place' Program for LGBTQ Community
Orlando City SC Honors Pulse Shooting Victims in New Stadium
Key West Commission May Make Conversion Therapy a Crime
Video
More 911 Calls Released From Pulse Nightclub Shooting
Orlando to Buy Pulse Nightclub, Create Permanent Memorial
More NBC 6 Pride
Decision 2016
Florida Voters Suing Over Election Results, Want Recount
Exclusive
Jill Stein Defends Recount Efforts in 3 States
Updated
Trump to Fill More Vacancies; Recount Distraction Looms
Sanders Slams GOP Objections to Recounts: 'Nobody Cares'
Jerry Falwell Jr. Says Trump Offered Him Cabinet Post
More Decision 2016
This Just In
View Recent Posts
News
Weather
Entertainment
Investigations
Traffic
Contact Us
TV Listings
Contests
Connect With Us
FCC Independent Programming Report
FCC News and Information Programming Report
NBC Non-Profit News Partnership Reports
WTVJ Public Inspection File
Employment
21st Century Solutions
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices