Home
News
Local
U.S. & World
Sports
Health
Tech
Weird
Weather
Animals
NBC 6 Pride
Cuba Crossroad
Only In Florida
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Hurricane Season
Responds
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Contests
TV Listings
See It: Florida Bald Eagles Eggs Hatch
Open House NYC
NBC on Demand
71°
Connect
Social Media
Our Apps
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit a Complaint
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
Local
Top 6 Stories of 2016 on NBC6.com
Watch Live
Florida Bald Eagles Await Eggs to Hatch
Man Arrested in Connection with Florida City Robberies
Video
Video Shows Woman Robbing Dunkin' Donuts with Large Revolver
More Local
U.S. & World
Video
3 Dead in Midair Collision in Texas
Photos
New Year's Eve Around The World
Trump: 'Hacking Is a Very Hard Thing to Prove'
Video
New Year's Resolutions: How to Stick With Them
More U.S. & World
Entertainment
Mariah Carey Suffers New Year's Eve Lip Sync Fail
Video
Animation, Sequels and Superheroes Propel Box Office Record
Mardi Gras Krewe Honors Carrie Fisher
Video
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher to Be Buried Together
More Entertainment
Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Perrine Neighborhood
Deputy's Car Flips in Keys Crash; No Major Injuries Reported
Video
Where to Celebrate on NYE in South Florida
Video
Getting Ready for 2017 in Downtown Miami
Revelers Bid Adieu to 2016 Across the Globe
Video
Turkey: Search Launched for New Year's Nightclub Attacker
X
CHANGE LOCATION
Loading...
Miami, FL
(Change)
71°
Few Clouds
Mon
81°
Tue
81°
Wed
84°
Sunday Night Football
Live
Green Bay
VS.
Detroit
See More
Miami Dolphins
Week 17 Preview: Patriots at Dolphins
Dolphins Lose Another Starter to Season Ending Injury
Dolphins' Playoff Opponent Still Unknown Entering Final Week
Dolphins Clinch Playoff Spot for First Time Since 2008
Dolphins Can Make Playoffs Without Even Playing Sunday
More Miami Dolphins
Education on 6
SWAG on 6: Ferguson High School's Abraham Cardenas
Video
NBC 6 Brag About Your School - Miami Edison High School
Video
SWAG ON 6: Kaitlyn Coyne Helps Students Dress For Success
Video
Blind, Sighted Kids Learn Value of Inclusion in Pre-K Class
Video
NBC 6 Brag About Your School: Monarch High
More Education on 6
All About Animals
Former President Carter Helps Release Turtle in Florida Keys
Plantation Firefighters to be Honored For Saving Young Cat
Video
Pet of the Week: Hogan
Florida Woman Can Keep Pet Alligator 'Rambo' at Home
Photos
Pets of the Week: Humane Society of Broward County
More All About Animals
Golden Globes
2017 Golden Globes Best Picture, Comedy or Musical Nominees
Video
Into the Light: 'Hidden Figures' Cast Discuss Acclaimed Film
Denzel Washington Swings for the 'Fences'
Video
2017 Golden Globes Best Picture, Drama Nominees
Video
How Well Do You Remember the 2016 Golden Globes?
More Golden Globes
NBC 6 Responds
Consumer Alert: Two Online Hoverboard Companies Shut Down
NBC 6 Responds to Consumer Complaints
Video
Woman Spent Decades Without Proper Residency Documents
Responds
Woman Shocked by Bill at Freestanding ER
Responds
Woman Gets Billed for Damage to Leased Vehicle
More NBC 6 Responds
Latin Beat
Actor Mauricio Ochmann Returns in New Super Series
Jennifer Lopez Duets With Marc Anthony at Latin Grammys
Video
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at White House
Video
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at White House
Emilio Estefan Honored with Ohtil Award
More Latin Beat
Cuba Crossroad
Gov. Scott to Raul Castro: Bring Freedom, Democracy to Cuba
Cuba Arrests American Human Rights Lawyer, Foundation Says
Sources: Google to Give Cubans Faster Access to Content
Timeline: Cuba - US Relations
Norwegian and Royal Caribbean Get Approval for Cuba Cruises
More Cuba Crossroad
NBC 6 Pride
More 911 Calls Released From Pulse Nightclub Shooting
Orlando to Buy Pulse Nightclub, Create Permanent Memorial
South Florida Cities Graded by Group on LGBTQ Equality
Photos
NBC 6 Goes Purple For Spirit Day to Stop Bullying
Video
Join NBCUniversal in Celebrating Spirit Day Thursday!
More NBC 6 Pride
This Just In
View Recent Posts
News
Weather
Entertainment
Investigations
Traffic
Contact Us
TV Listings
Contests
Connect With Us
FCC Independent Programming Report
FCC News and Information Programming Report
NBC Non-Profit News Partnership Reports
WTVJ Public Inspection File
21st Century Solutions
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices