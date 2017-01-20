Home
date 2017-01-20
Watch Women's Marches From Across the Country
Hundreds of Thousands Flood DC for Women's March
Local
Photos
NBC 6 at the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump
NBC 6 Night With The Florida Panthers
More Local
U.S. & World
Video
A-Listers Out in Force for Anti-Trump Women's Marches
Photos
Inauguration Weekend in Photos
More U.S. & World
Entertainment
'Hidden Figures' Stars Give Out Free Screenings
Video
Madonna at DC Women's March: 'Good Will Win in the End'
More Entertainment
Video
Demonstrators Hit Streets After Rally Reaches Capacity
Video
217 Arrested as Police, Protesters Clash in DC
Updated
Trump's 'Obamacare' Directive Aims to Eliminate Fines
Video
White House Slams Coverage of Inaugural Crowd Size
5 People, Including 1 Child, Shot Outside Boynton Beach Home
FLL Shooting
How to Claim Items Left at FLL Airport
Updated
FLL Shooting Suspect: Attack Was Done in Name of ISIS
90 Percent of Luggage Returned After FLL Shooting
Updated
Fort Lauderdale Airport Baggage Claim Reopens After Shooting
Video
Man in Airport During Shooting Served With Suspect in Iraq
More FLL Shooting
Inauguration
Nielsen: 31 Million Viewers Saw Trump's Swearing-in
Video
White House Slams Coverage of Inaugural Crowd Size
Photos
From Antarctica to Europe: Women's Marches Around the World
Watch Live
Watch Women's Marches From Across the Country
Video
'I Can't Even See the End of the Crowd!': Michael Moore
More Inauguration
NBC 6 Investigators
Viewer Tip About Landfill Video Raises Questions
Video
Mail Drops Among Addresses Used to Register to Vote
Investigative
Judge: Plastic Surgeon Committed Medical Malpractice
Investigative
Florida Doctor Fixes Botched Plastic Surgeries
Investigative
Lawsuit: Clinic Negligent in Brazilian Butt Lift Death
More NBC 6 Investigators
NBC 6 Responds
Woman Questions Wait on Crowdfunding Project Results
NBC 6 Responds to Consumer Complaints
Video
Money Missing After Funds Transferred Between Banks
Video
Parents Discover Mold Inside Popular Teething Toy
Video
Hospital Puts Lien on Late Woman’s Condo
More NBC 6 Responds
Cuba Crossroad
US, Cuban Interior Ministry Sign Law-Enforcement Deal
Cuba Sees Explosion in Internet Access as Ties with US Grow
President-Elect Trump's Previous Wet Foot, Dry Foot Comments
Timeline: Cuba - US Relations
Updated
Reaction Mixed After Elimination of 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot'
More Cuba Crossroad
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Hopeful For Next Season After Making Playoffs
Dolphins' Landry and Ajayi Headed to Pro Bowl
Broncos Hire Dolphins D Coordinator Joseph as Head Coach
Dolphins See Bright Future After Adam Gase's First Season
Video
Dolphins' Playoff Run Ends in Pittsburgh
More Miami Dolphins
Education on 6
SWAG On 6: Coral Reef High's Sophia Aime
Video
Kendall School Has Special Program for Hearing Impaired
Video
SWAG on 6: Student Helping Classmates With Life's Stresses
Video
Miami-Dade Schools Offers Unique Veterinary Magnet Program
Video
Norland Middle Kids Star in Golden Globe-Winning 'Moonlight'
More Education on 6
Clear the Shelters
Rescued South Korean Dogs Going Up for Adoption in Broward
Video
Officials Continue to Monitor Potential Screwworm Threat
Photos
Pets of the Week: Humane Society of Broward County
Photos
Miami-Dade Animal Services Pets of the Week - January 17th
Updated
Actress Calling For Release of Lolita From Miami Seaquarium
More Clear the Shelters
Latin Beat
Enrique Iglesias Filming New Music Video in Cuba
Video
Actor Mauricio Ochmann Returns in New Super Series
Jennifer Lopez Duets With Marc Anthony at Latin Grammys
Video
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at White House
Video
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at White House
More Latin Beat
NBC 6 Pride
Soiree By the Sea
Video
Miami Beach Creates 'Safe Place' Program for LGBTQ Community
Orlando City SC Honors Pulse Shooting Victims in New Stadium
Key West Commission May Make Conversion Therapy a Crime
Video
More 911 Calls Released From Pulse Nightclub Shooting
More NBC 6 Pride
This Just In
View Recent Posts
