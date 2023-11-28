13-year-old makes first court appearance after charged with killing mom in Hialeah

The Hialeah teen who confessed to stabbing his mother to death last month, made his first court appearance during a status hearing on Tuesday.

Tuesday, Judge Richard Hersch was expected to decide whether 13-year-old Derek Rosa will be allowed to return to the Juvenile Detention Center per his attorney’s request or stay at Metro West Detention Center with adult-charged criminals like himself.

Judge Hersch decided to allow for an evidentiary hearing on Friday morning, before deciding on whether Rosa will be moved.

He also ruled on the emergency motion to inspect the crime scene -- deciding to allow a defense examination on Thursday afternoon with police presence outside the apartment.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Judge Hersch said the crime scene examination would happen in a three-hour block, only including an attorney, forensic examiner and photographer.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, Rosa’s attorneys asked Judge Hersch for access into the Hialeah apartment where Irina Garcia was found dead.

Attorney Armando Luis said their client’s life is on the line, but did not give specific details as to why they really want to go inside, per attorney-client privilege.

Frank Ramos, Rosa’s stepfather, who was living with the defendant at the time of the murder and who lost his partner, is objecting to the inspection.

Ramos says he is turning in the apartment at the end of the month and that family members, including Rosa’s biological father, have already gone in.

Ramos added that family members have taken the victim's and the defendant's personal items from the apartment.

Judge Hersch questioned why defense attorneys were asking to go into an apartment more than a month after the murder, especially since many people had gone inside.

Judge Hersch said Ramos has the privacy right to decide who enters his apartment and wonders if he even has the authority to approve this emergency request.

State attorneys argued police had already legally inspected and recorded the apartment as protocol.