2 killed after small plane crashes in the Everglades near Broward

Two people were killed after the wreckage of a small plane that crashed in the Florida Everglades near Broward County was discovered Wednesday, officials said.

The discovery was made north of Interstate 75 near mile marker 28, not far from Weston.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials confirmed two people were killed in the crash. Their identities were unknown.

#BSFR is operating at the scene of a small aircraft down in the area of MM32 on the north side of Alligator Alley. @BSO_KANE on scene gathering details. pic.twitter.com/0hPwbIvYtU — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 24, 2024

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Chopper 6 aerial footage from the scene showed the wreckage of the plane in a swampy area and a fire rescue crew responding on an airboat.

One body was covered by a yellow tarp and a small piece of the wreckage was on fire.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the wreckage of the single-engine Cessna was discovered around 10:50 a.m.

BSO Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said it's believed the plane left North Perry Airport around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and went off the radar around 6:45 p.m.

Kane said authorities didn't receive a call about the aircraft until around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"They were beyond help at this point in time," Kane said. "If the aircraft went down as it apparently did at 6:45, you're talking, you know, 16 hours, 18 hours of those two parties being out there in the Everglades."

Kane said the fire was caused by the plane's fuel being burned off.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.