3 back-to-back cold fronts are passing through South Florida. Here's how cold it will get, and when

The first of three front is already moving through early Tuesday.

You won’t notice a huge temperature drop with this one but the humidity is already way down.

We have 3 fronts pushing through between now and Wednesday. We could see some of the coolest temperatures since last January by Thursday morning! @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/ortZWNPTMM — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) December 5, 2023

Look for afternoon highs to be slightly cooler than Monday, topping out in the low-mid-80s.

Front number two rolls through tonight and this one could bring a few 50s to the area by Wednesday morning.

You know you live in a warm place when these potential mid-50s Thursday morning spell our coolest morning since last Jan - March. @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/bLaMy5inDa — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) December 5, 2023

Highs Wednesday will stay put in the 70s.

Front number three races across the region Wednesday and this final push will likely bring widespread 50s to the region by Thursday morning. This could be some of the coolest air since January.

The third and final front this week will bring the coolest numbers to Florida Thursday morning. Bring it! @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/opAcS9X603 — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) December 5, 2023

We start our next warming trend Friday and into the weekend with a decent chance for rain and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and we could see another cool-down early next week.