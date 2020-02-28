6 Things to Know – CDC Sends Coronavirus Testing Kits to Tallahassee, Fire Rips Through Miramar House

It’s Friday, February 28th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weatherwise, temperatures have dropped Thursday morning from the first part of the week - but that's only the beginning thanks to the arrival of our latest cold front. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would be sending testing kits for the novel strain of the Coronavirus to Tallahassee. When asked how many people were being tested, officials cited privacy laws.

Governor Ron DeSantis said there are no confirmed cases of the virus in South Florida right now.

No. 3 - To prevent any confusion in public schools, Miami-Dade public school students are watching videos that explain what the Coronavirus is and how it spreads.

The district is also establishing a strategy in case the virus reaches South Florida.

No. 4 - A Miramar family is in shock after flames ripped through their house while they were sleeping early Friday, sending a father to the hospital.

Officials said the fire broke out around 2 a.m. at a home in the 7700 block of Alhambra Boulevard. Mileidy Nuñez said a stranger knocked on a front window to warn her family, otherwise they’d be dead.

No. 5 - Three Mountains park in Coral Springs shut down indefinitely after a man got injured while trying to run away from a coyote.

Isaiah Presendieu and Michael Principato were working out Tuesday evening at Three Mountains Park when all of a sudden, a coyote started running after them.

“First, it was coming towards (Principato), and when it saw me, it started chasing me, and I was running down the hill, fell and broke my leg," Presendieu said.

No. 6 – The Democratic presidential candidates are campaigning in South Carolina ahead of Saturday's key primary. It will be a critical contest, particularly for Joe Biden, who is leading in a new poll.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday urged party unity amid Bernie Sanders' surge in the presidential race, even as House Democrats worry about a volatile election season that could put a self-described democratic socialist atop the ticket and threaten their majority.