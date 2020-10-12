6 Things to Know – Don Trump Jr. Makes Campaign Stop in Miami, Unmanned Boat Crashes Into Dock

It’s Monday, October 12th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A Trump campaign bus tour aimed at rallying hispanic voters across Florida made its final stop in Miami Sunday evening - with the president's son making an appearance.

The tour, called "Fighters Against Socialism", also included UFC star Jorge Masvidal and took place at the Miami Air Museum in southwest Miami-Dade.

President Trump will also be visiting the sunshine state on Monday. He is scheduled to hold a rally in Sanford, north of Orlando.

No. 2 - An unmanned boat crashed into a dock in Port St. Lucie Sunday after the people onboard fell off and lost control of the vehicle.

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies said that three men fell off the boat while posing for photos, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported Sunday.

The men told authorities that as the boat spun around in the water, they had to dive underwater multiple times to prevent getting hit.

No. 3 - Florida reported an increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 a day after not releasing virus data citing a problem with a private laboratory.

The Florida Department of Health tallied Sunday 3,700 new known cases, the highest daily caseload since late August. On Saturday, there were 1,790 new confirmed cases.

The total of 5,570 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 734,491, according to the report released Sunday.

No. 4 - Former Tennessee State running back Trabis Ward has died following a shooting incident in Lauderdale Lakes, Broward Sheriff's Office officials confirmed Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on 3875 Northwest 19th Street. Upon arrival, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies found 31-year-old Ward on the ground in the parking lot of a liquor store suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center and later pronounced dead. BSO homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident, and they said they believed multiple people witnessed the scene and fled.

No. 5 - Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett are set to begin as a divided Senate charges ahead on President Donald Trump’s pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and cement a conservative court majority before Election Day.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, will tell the Senate Judiciary Committee that she is “forever grateful” for Ginsburg’s trailblazing path as a woman. But she is resolved to maintain the perspective of her own mentor, the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia and “apply the law as written,” according to her prepared opening remarks for the hearings, which start Monday as the country is in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, a weak cold front is working through the area that will affect our rain chances in the afternoon. While the morning kicked off with temps in the mid-80s, they will surge to the 90s by the afternoon. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.