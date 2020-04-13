6 Things to Know – Local Chief Under Fire for Comments, Hospital Workers Get Easter Cheer

It’s Monday, April 13th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - The criteria to receive testing for the novel coronavirus at Hard Rock Stadium is being expanded.

Mike Jachles, chair of the Florida Association of Public Information Officers, said the site will transition into a state-run operation – allowing testing to be expanded to people of all ages. Starting Monday at 9 a.m., Hard Rock Stadium will allow COVID-19 testing for all age groups so long as they show symptoms of the virus or had close contacts with someone who recently tested positive.

No. 2 - Senior citizens and members of the disabled community in parts of Miami-Dade County will be able to start getting tested at home Tuesday for the coronavirus amid the ongoing pandemic sweeping the area.

The county will begin offering tests for anyone 18 years of age or older who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that makes an appointment. Residents who live in the county but not within the city of Miami, which started its own at-home testing program last month, can make the appointments starting Monday at 9 a.m. by calling 305-499-8767.

No. 3 - Florida’s outbreak of the coronavirus has now infected more than 19,800 people, as the state's death toll rose to 461 with more fatalities in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Confirmed cases in the state increased by more than 900 Sunday, to 19,895 according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. Florida had recorded 461 deaths, with over 2,672 people hospitalized for COVID-19 to date. Miami-Dade cases were at 7,058, about 35 percent of the state's total, with 97 deaths, according to the department. Meanwhile, Broward had 2,945 cases, while Palm Beach had 1,646 cases. Monroe County had 59 cases.

No. 4 - A state police union is asking for an investigation into a South Florida police chief after members say the chief went on an offensive tirade, discouraging officers from raising concerns on coronavirus protocol.

Davie Police Chief Dale Engle allegedly said that Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Bennett had died because he was a "homosexual who attended homosexual events." Officers say Engle presumed it was because of Bennett's "homosexual" lifestyle that the Deputy contracted an underlying disease, which aggravated the virus. The State Fraternal Order has requested that a third party - like Florida's Department of Law Enforcement - conduct an investigation on Chief Engle's actions, fearing an internal investigation may not be impartial.

No. 5 - Healthcare workers in the midst of battling the coronavirus pandemic received an outpouring of support from a South Florida church on Easter Sunday.

Families with City Rev Church brought signs, songs and smiles – while practicing social distancing – for workers at Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines. Some of the group also brought their signs to healthcare workers at a Memorial Hospital in Miramar. The event was organized with the help of the church’s pastor, Robey Barnes. He says so many people volunteered to help that many were sadly turned away.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida is in for a hot start to the work week with feels-like temperatures pushing near the triple digits. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.