6 Things to Know – Local Rep Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Long Lines Greet Drive-Thru Testing

It’s Thursday, March 19th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - More than 100 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Florida Wednesday, bringing the total to more than 300 along with another death related to the virus, state health officials said.

The state's new total rose to 328, including 299 Florida residents and 29 non-Florida residents, according to the Florida Department of Health. Broward still leads the state with 80 total cases, with Miami-Dade not far behind at 77. Some 1,140 results in the state were still pending.

No. 2 - U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Miami has become the first known member of Congress to test positive for the new coronavirus, he announced Wednesday.

Diaz-Balart had placed himself under self-quarantine in the nation's capital on Friday, according to a statement. He said he decided not to return to South Florida because his wife has a pre-existing medical condition. Diaz-Balart said he developed symptoms, including a fever and headache, on Saturday. He learned Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

No. 3 - Miami-Dade County will close all public beaches and restrict or close non-essential businesses and other recreational and entertainment activities, the mayor announced Wednesday.

Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said the executive order will take effect Thursday evening. It covers all public beaches, parks, non-essential retail, private educational facilities, casinos and other recreational and entertainment activities, officials said in a statement. The closing of private beaches will remain at the discretion of the owners, the mayor said.

No. 4 - Long lines of vehicles waited outside a community health center in Miami-Dade Wednesday as it offered patients drive-through testing for coronavirus.

The testing will continue through Friday at the Doris Ison Health Center from 9 a.m. to noon. In Broward County, the Cleveland Clinic in Weston announced that drive-thru testing will begin Thursday at the Krupa Center at 3250 Meridian Parkway. The testing is for patients with scheduled appointments.

No. 5 - Simon Property Group, owners of major malls across South Florida, announced it would close all its retail stores across the country in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Those South Florida malls include Sawgrass Mills, Dadeland, the Falls, Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace, Coral Square and Miami International Mall. The closures will go into effect at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and last until March 29.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, warm temperatures stick around Thursday as South Florida remain in virtually the same pattern for the rest of the week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.