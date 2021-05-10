6 Things to Know: New Vaccine Site at Major Travel Hub, Chaos After Aventura Mall Shooting

It’s Monday, May 10th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami International Airport will soon be administering Pfizer vaccines on-site to airport employees, their family and friends, and travelers who live and work in Florida.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

From May 10th to the 14th, anyone seeking to get vaccinated can go to MIA and receive either dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Shots will also be administered from June 1st to the 4th and June 7th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MIA will have two vaccination sites during those dates and times:

Concourse D, 4 th Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1

Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1 Drive-through location: 75 Bus Road, Miami, FL 33102 (MIA taxi overflow lot)

No. 2 - Three people, including one 14-year-old girl, were shot Saturday night at a house party in Miramar.

The incident occurred in the 17000 block of Southwest 31st Court inside the Pelican Cove community. Police say the incident happened after two women left the party and later came back with two men when the shooting began. Police say a gun and a significant amount of shell casings were recovered on the scene. All three victims were taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

No. 3 - Aventura Mall reopened Sunday after chaos and confusion erupted when a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon, injuring three people.

Aventura Police say two groups of people got into a fight near the Hugo Boss store at the luxury mall, located at 19501 Biscayne Boulevard. Someone brought out a gun, but another man drew his gun and started shooting. Three people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Several people were detained in connection to the fight, Aventura Police said. The person who fired their weapon ran away from the mall and is at large.

No. 4 - A Miami-Dade police lieutenant and former high-ranking union member was charged with sexual battery late Friday and was booked into a Palm Beach County jail.

Lt. John Jenkins is charged with two counts of sexual battery, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s jail booking log. Details of the incident were not immediately available. Just last week, Jenkins resigned as executive vice president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association. Now, he is also suspended with pay. The sexual battery charges come after an alleged incident that took place while Jenkins was in Palm Beach Gardens for a police union gala, according to a report from The Miami Herald.

No. 5 - Medina Spirit’s victory in the Kentucky Derby is in serious jeopardy because of a failed postrace drug test, one that led Churchill Downs to suspend Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert on Sunday in the latest scandal to plague the sport.

Baffert denied all wrongdoing and promised to be fully transparent with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission during its investigation. Baffert’s barn received word Saturday that Medina Spirit had tested positive for an excessive amount of the steroid betamethasone, which is sometimes used to treat pain and inflammation in horses. Medina Spirit’s win over Mandaloun in the Derby stands — for now. Medina Spirit is expected to run in the Preakness on Saturday, barring some abrupt change in plans or a decision from officials at Pimlico or Maryland’s racing commission that would prevent him from entering the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

No. 6 - The Florida Panthers look to capture home ice for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as they end the regular season Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Panthers (36-14-5) moved two points ahead of the Lightning (36-16-3) and into second place in the Central Division with a 5-1 win on Saturday night. Florida can clinch home-ice advantage if it finishes ahead of Tampa Bay in the standings with a win or an overtime loss. NBC 6 sports anchor Ruthie Polinsky will be live from the BB&T Center in Sunrise with a complete preview starting Monday afternoon on NBC 6 News.