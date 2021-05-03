6 Things to Know: Parents of Slain Student Speak After Killer's Death, Nurse Shortage Could Impact Tokyo Olympics

It’s Monday, May 3rd - and NBC 6 has your top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A suspect shot and killed two women at a southwest Miami-Dade home before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. Sunday to a residence at SW 129th Avenue and 191st Terrace after an injured man went to a neighbor's house asking for help, Miami-Dade police said. Police say the man who survived was shot by his son. The suspect also killed two women inside the home and then turned the gun on himself. Hostage negotiators also responded to the scene after attempting to make contact with the man. Hours later, police found the three people dead inside. The suspect’s father was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No. 2 - The parents of Jaime Gough felt profound sadness when they learned the man who murdered their son died in prison.

Michael Hernandez, 31, was serving a life sentence for the February 2004 murder of Jaime Gough when they were both 14-year-old students at Southwood Middle School in Palmetto Bay. Hernandez stabbed Jaime more than 40 times before hiding his knife in his backpack, and he then went to class. The Florida Department of Corrections is investigating Hernandez’s death. A cause of death has not been released. Gough’s parents say they’ve always prayed for Hernandez — and now they’ll be praying for his loved ones. To hear their emotional words, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Laura Rodriguez.

No. 3 - Holy Cross Health COVID-19 Vaccine Center is accepting walk-ins for Pfizer vaccines to those 16 and older Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 4701 N. Federal Highway, Building C in Fort Lauderdale.

Vaccine consent forms can be filled out in advance. Appointments for second doses are scheduled after the first dose is received, however second doses require an appointment. Eligible minors must be accompanied by a parent and supply proof of age. Appointments also are available weekdays from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Drop off the vaccine consent form in the drop box located on the south side of the Vaccine Center and you will be called for an appointment.

No. 4 - Mourners will gather on Monday for the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina, with eulogists planning to celebrate his legacy and reflect on his life.

The invite-only service at noon in a church in Elizabeth City follows public viewings the previous day. Brown, 42, was shot and killed on April 21 by deputies attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants, sparking days of protests in the city in rural northeastern North Carolina. An independent autopsy commissioned by his family said that he was shot five times, including once in the back of the head. Family members have said that Brown was aproud father of seven, who was known for entertaining relatives with his stories and jokes.

No. 5 - Police are investigating after a woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a gold chain from a 79-year-old Miami Beach resident, according to a police report.

Helen Mergupis said she was walking her three dogs outside of her apartment building when she was approached by the suspect in the 1500 block of Bay Road. The two struck up a conversation and Mergupis started telling the woman about several aches and pains on her body. Once inside the victim’s apartment, the woman began feeling Mergupis' head and neck and asked if she had any pains in those areas, the police report said. Shortly afterward, the woman left the apartment. Mergupis said she is reviewing security footage to see if the suspect can be identified.

No. 6 - Some nurses in Japan are incensed at a request from Tokyo Olympic organizers to have 500 of them dispatched to help out with the games. They say they’re already near the breaking point dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Olympic officials have said they will need 10,000 medical workers to staff the games, and the request for more nurses comes amid a new spike in the virus with Tokyo and Osaka under a state of emergency. The appeal for more nurses is typical of the impromptu changes coming almost daily as organizers and the International Olympic Committee try to pull off the games in the midst of a pandemic. In a statement from the Japan Federation of Medical Workers' Unions, secretary general Susumu Morita said the focus should be on the pandemic, not the Olympics.