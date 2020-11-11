6 Things to Know – Veterans Honored on Special Day, Eta Set for Second Florida Landfall

It’s Wednesday, November 11th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Homicide detectives are investigating after a person's body was found in a firefighter's home that was ravaged by flames Tuesday in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded at around 1 p.m. after the fire broke out at a home in the 1200 block of Northwest 18th Street. After the firefighters extinguished the fire, they discovered the body, Miami-Dade Police officials said. Officials haven't released the person's identity. Homicide detectives were responding to the scene.

No. 2 - Cities in South Florida mopped up after Tropical Storm Eta flooded some urban areas with a deluge that swamped entire neighborhoods and filled some homes with rising water that did not drain for hours.

It was the 28th named storm in a busy hurricane season, and the first to make landfall in Florida. Eta swept over South Florida, then moved Monday into the Gulf of Mexico near where the Everglades meet the sea, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. As much as 16 inches of rain damaged one of the state’s largest COVID-19 testing sites, at Miami-Dade County’s Hard Rock Stadium, officials said while parts of Broward County saw rainfall over 18 inches.

No. 3 - Veterans Day is Wednesday, and in honor of the service members that have so bravely served our country, schools are closed across South Florida while several cities have events planned - some virtually - to honor those who served.

Restaurants and businesses nationwide are showing their gratitude with an array of free meals, discounts and other well deserved perks. Most discounts will require proof of a military ID. Some businesses allow uniform dress as a form of identification. VA cards and veteran organization membership cards are also valid at some businesses as proof of service. For a list of what deals are available, click here for a complete list.

No. 4 - Elvira Maldonado may be employed, but she says the pandemic did not spare her finances.

The long-time flight attendant says her seniority of 33 years with an airline has helped her avoid the furloughs that have hit the industry. As a result of a reduction in hours, Elvira says she has seen her income drastically shrink in recent months. Even though she has been able to pay her mortgage, Elvira says she asked her credit card companies for help. To hear their response and why asking for certain help should be used as a last resort, click here for the story from NBC 6 Responds investigator Alina Machado.

No. 5 - Eta does not appear to be done with the state of Florida and is forecast to make a second landfall in the state as early as Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm has winds of 70 mph moving north at 12 mph as of Wednesday morning. A hurricane watch remains in effect from Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown while a tropical storm warning is in effect for the Dry Tortugas and from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee River. Forecasters expect the system to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before going back to a tropical storm ahead of landfall expected north of Tampa at some point Thursday afternoon.

No. 6 - Local weatherwise, a flood watch continues for South Florida while breezy conditions and lowering rain chances could provide some needed relief. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.