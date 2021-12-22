6 to Know: South Florida Nurses Grapple With Growing Omicron Variant

It’s Wednesday, December 22nd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami-Dade County's COVID-19 site at Tropical Park has run out of

Regeneron antibody drugs amid a surge in cases, officials said Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's office confirmed the site had run out of Regeneron. Officials said they've been informed that other parts of the state have also run out. A spokesperson with the Florida Department of Health said the monoclonal antibody sites in Miami-Dade, Broward, Lee and St. Lucie would be temporarily closed Tuesday and reopen on Wednesday while they are training staff in additional administration techniques. The spokesperson said the state was reallocating monoclonal treatments from areas of the state with less demand.

No. 2 - Florida reportedly nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the most in one day in the state since Sept. 11.

The 12,915 new cases pushed Florida's total to more than 3,779,000 since the pandemic began last year, according to figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The large number of new cases pushed Florida's 7-day average to 8,605 cases, the highest it's been since September. The state's 7-day average had been under 2,000 as recent as Dec. 9. Despite the increase, case figures are still well below what they were during this summer's Covid surge, when daily cases were frequently over 20,000.

No. 3 - With the omicron variant spreading fast, South Florida nurses are once again on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.

"It’s very difficult just because of the heavy toll," said Alix Zacharski, a nurse manager at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Zacharski said it doesn’t feel very holiday-like inside her intensive care unit. The omicron variant is spreading fast, but so far it is presenting less severe symptoms, resulting in fewer hospitalizations. Regardless, nurses and their units must be prepared for an influx. The onset of Covid, the flood of sick people and the stress of it all led many to quit their nursing careers, and at a critical time. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Steve Litz.

No. 4 - A special team of officers from Miami-Dade Police's Rapid Deployment Force unit will be patrolling Miami International Airport following a wild brawl involving travelers and police that was caught on camera.

The officers will be at all terminals inside the airport in case of another incident involving violence, officials said Tuesday. The news comes after Monday's incident at the airport that ended with two men facing charges including battery on a police officer. Miami Dade Police officials said Mayfrer Serranopaca was holding on to a police officer's arm and fighting with him in a terminal. Officers arrested both Serranopaca and Alberto Yanez, who was also accused of taking part in the brawl.

No. 5 - Area codes in South Florida have become a source of pride for many residents, with '305' being ubiquitous to Miami-Dade County.

But starting in 2024, the area codes that have defined Miami -- '305' and '786' -- will be completely used up, the Florida Public Service Commission announced Tuesday. To accommodate for the region's growing population, the commission will be adding a new telephone prefix to join the likes of '305' and '786,' according to a statement. The commission plans to vote on the new area code in February 2022, with staffers slated to make recommendations for the new area code next month. 305 was the Sunshine State's very first area code, making its appearance in 1947. The 786 area code was implemented in 1998.

No. 6 - Officers at the Hollywood Police Department are used to looking for people behind crimes, but now they are looking for a child who sent them a touching holiday card.

Hollywood Police want to thank William Hernandez, the child who sent them the holiday card in the mail on Monday. "Thank you for your service," the message inside the card reads. William also put his piggy bank money inside. Without an address, the department took to social media to try to find William. They instantly received messages that they hope could lead them to him. Hollywood Police are asking if you think you know who William Hernandez is, don't comment his information on the social media post, but send them a private message or call instead.