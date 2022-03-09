6 to Know: Neighbors Fed Up With Mail Thefts in Miami Beach

It’s Wednesday, March 9th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - The former leader of the right-wing Proud Boys was arrested in Miami Tuesday morning in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

The attorney for Enrique Tarrio confirmed he was taken into custody at a home on Northwest 2nd Street where the FBI and other law enforcement were conducting a raid. Tarrio, 38, was indicted on one count of each conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as two counts each of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and destruction of government property in the Capitol breach, U.S. Department of Justice officials said. Tarrio appeared in federal court in Miami Tuesday, where he was appointed a public defender after his attorney had a conflict of interest. He's due back in court Friday when a judge will determine whether he'll be given a bond.

No. 2 - Florida's Republican-dominated legislature passed a bill Tuesday to forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, rejecting a wave of criticism from Democrats that it marginalizes LGBTQ people.

The proposal, which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, now moves to the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law. Since its inception, the measure has drawn intense opposition from LGBTQ advocates, students, national Democrats, the White House and the entertainment industry, amid increased attention on Florida as Republicans push culture war legislation and DeSantis ascends in the GOP as a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

No. 3 - Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine.

The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion. Americans will feel pain, too — at the gas pump — Biden acknowledged, declaring, “Defending freedom is going to cost.” The imports have been a glaring omission in the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion. Energy exports have kept a steady stream of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.

No. 4 - Residents living on West Ave in Miami Beach want you to keep an eye out for a man they say entered their apartment lobby then broke into multiple mailboxes.

Surveillance video from the Golden West apartments shows a man following a woman inside the lobby. Eventually, he appears to pry open the bottom row of mailboxes, pulling out a small package and several letters. Residents there are fed up and scared. The surveillance video shows the man fidgeting with keys. Then he heads up the elevator just to turn right back moments later, and he appears to pry open a row of mailboxes. Click here to see the video in a report from NBC 6’s Julie Leonardi.

No. 5 - A rally of tenants and care workers at risk of losing their homes due to rising rent brought their demands straight to Miami-Dade County lawmakers.

Rent in Miami-Dade has gone up as much as 65%, and since March 2020, over 20,000 evictions were filed in the county. Miami has been ranked by multiple studies as the least affordable housing market in the country. Florida has very little protection for renters, so the dozens who gathered in Miami on Tuesday hope lawmakers will pass a tenants' bill of rights to increase protections, increase notice periods of rent hikes, cap rental application fees, and extend anti-discrimination protections to domestic workers. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Jamie Guirola.

No. 6 - Stephanie Daniels was named Deputy Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department on March 1st and on the start of Women's History Month became the first woman to hold that post.

For the last 30 years, Daniels has been serving her community in different ways. She started off in the State Attorney's office, then worked at the city of Miami Police Department as a dispatcher. "For approximately six months and I'm like, I think I'm going to be a police officer, I think it's more interesting being out on the road," Daniels said. But she says it wasn't always an easy path. Click here for her story in a report from NBC 6’s Claudia DoCampo.