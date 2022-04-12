6 to Know: Dogs Tied to Several Attacks in Naranja Neighborhood

It’s Tuesday, April 12th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Neighbors say two dogs are causing terror in a Naranja community and have attacked other canines in the community, even killing two chihuahuas.

Video from a home showed one woman carrying her wounded dog in her arms and dragging her other dog’s lifeless body by the leash after they were mauled by two dogs that belong to a neighbor and were running loose. "It’s just a nightmare I don’t know if I’ll ever get over," Valerie said. Valerie brought her three chihuahuas — Diva, Gordie and Mema — on a walk through her gated community on April 7. Moments later, they were attacked, and two of her dogs died. Click here for her emotional words in a report from NBC 6’s Julie Leonardi you’ll see Only on 6.

No. 2 - Authorities are working to determine what led up to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins being struck and killed by a dump truck on a South Florida highway, as former teammates and coaches are still coming to terms with the tragedy.

Haskins, 24, was killed early Saturday morning when he was struck by the truck in the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 near the exit for Interstate 95. Florida Highway Patrol officials said Haskins, who had been walking on the highway, was pronounced dead at the scene. One witness said he saw Haskins walking on the highway minutes before he was killed. It's still unknown why Haskins was walking on the highway, but a traffic homicide investigation is underway. FHP officials said it could take up to 90 days for more information in the case to be released.

No. 3 - The fourth day of jury selection in the sentencing of convicted mass murderer Nikolas Cruz was highlighted – or lowlighted – by the dismissal of an entire jury panel when eight of the 60 jurors walked out visibly upset on Monday.

As Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer was instructing the jurors, seven women and one man left the courtroom, some with tears in their eyes. The judge stopped her explanation of the case to tell the remaining jurors to raise their hand if they wanted to leave. After a brief sidebar discussion with the defense and prosecuting attorneys, the judge struck the entire jury panel because of the emotion they witnessed. Jury selection continues Tuesday and Wednesday in courtroom 17150 with the sentencing trial scheduled to begin May 31 and continue through September.

No. 4 - The Florida Department of Health is recommending vaccination amid an outbreak of meningococcal disease in Florida.

The number of cases identified in 2022 surpasses the 5-year average of meningococcal disease cases in Florida, according to the FDOH. Epidemiologists are investigating each case as well as contacting people with potential or direct exposure to known cases to provide them with information and treatment options. This is a serious disease caused by bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis. Fortunately, these bacteria are not as contagious as germs that cause the common cold or flu. People do not catch the bacteria through casual contact or by breathing air where someone with meningococcal disease has been. It requires close contact over a period of time, or direct contact such as kissing or sharing drinks. Anyone who has been exposed or develops symptoms should be evaluated by a health care provider immediately.

No. 5 - Florida will create new grant programs to help fathers become more engaged with their children and children whose fathers aren't in their home under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday.

The Department of Children and Families will manage the grant program and work with non-profit organizations to promote the importance of fathers being a part of their children's lives. It will also create a mentor program to help children who don't have a father in their lives. DeSantis signed the bill at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice facility and was joined by former coach Tony Dungy.

No. 6 - A 33-year-old woman died after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift. She was the seventh patient to get the procedure from the same doctor that day, according to an administrative complaint from the Florida Department of Health.

The complaint says Dr. John Argyle Gilmore Sampson started operating patients at 6:32 a.m. on June 16, 2021, at Seduction Cosmetic Center in Coral Gables and began her procedure at 8:31 p.m. “He had done six surgeries before,” said Dr. Dan Del Vecchio, a plastic surgeon from Boston who was asked by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons to research fat grafting, like the one done during Brazilian butt lifts or BBLs. Dr. Del Vecchio said when the lockdowns were lifted, there was a spike in the number of patients going under the knife. But experts told NBC 6 Investigators, this could have also contributed to a spike in deaths following certain procedures in Miami. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6 Responds’ Myriam Masihy.