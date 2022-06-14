6 to Know: Soccer Club Mourns Team Captain Who Died in Accidental Shooting

It’s Tuesday, June 14th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A South Florida youth soccer club gathered Monday to remember their team captain, who was accidentally shot and killed by a family member over the weekend.

A soccer coach identified the boy who was killed as 15-year-old Achilles Lopez, who was a member of the Miramar United Elite FC. Police have not confirmed the boy's age and name. Pembroke Pines Police responded before 6:30 p.m. Saturday at a home inside the Coconut Reef community at 180th Avenue and Southwest 12th Street. They said a woman was handling a firearm when it was unintentionally discharged, fatally shooting the boy. Officials said the two were family members but didn't specify their relationship.

No. 2 - Numerous arrests over the weekend at a pride event in Idaho are causing local organizers to increase safety measures at upcoming events in South Florida.

In Wilton Manors, event organizers are excited about Saturday's Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival. “We are back in full force so you will see everything bigger and better,” said organizer Jameer Baptiste. But in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, 31 people were arrested over the weekend after a U-Haul truck was found with people from a white supremacy group wearing masks and shields. Police say they planned to riot the Coeur d’Alene Pride in the Park event. Event organizers in Wilton Manors are adding 200 private security officers, in addition to the law enforcement from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Wilton Manors Police Department.

No. 3 - Attorney General William Barr worried that President Donald Trump had "become detached from reality," Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said Trump took advice from an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Zoe Lofgren accused the former president of raising money off election lies.

Monday's hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol unfolded largely through video. The committee is relying on taped testimony from Trump's circle and others to try to make a case that the former president conspired to overturn the election. Click here for a look at the hearing through the videos that were shown, among them of Barr and Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien, who did not appear in-person because his wife went into labor.

No. 4 - A bipartisan group of 20 United States Senators has reached a deal on a gun violence and school safety proposal. If it were to become law, it would be the first time in 30 years that Congress passes anything dealing with gun violence.

The Parkland community is watching the developments carefully. “Who here is angry at our elected officials for not enacting anything on the federal level?” said Sarah Kaufman at Saturday’s March For Our Lives rally in Parkland, drawing cheers from the crowd. That demand that Congress do something, anything, to curb gun violence was the theme of the March For Our Lives rallies held all over the country. Activists like Debbie Hixon and Manuel Oliver, who lost his son, Joaquin, in the MSD High School massacre, want more in the proposal. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Ari Odzer.

No. 5 - Attorneys who worked to secure settlements topping $1 billion in the collapse of a beachfront Florida condominium building in which 98 people died are requesting about $100 million in fees and costs, according to a new court filing.

The total represents a discount of as much as $200 million compared with the amounts typically charged by lawyers in major class-action lawsuits, Miami attorney Philip Freidin said in the document. The settlements also avoid court battles that could have taken years and cost even more. Freidin was asked to recommend fees for 132 attorneys who worked more than 34,000 hours on the lawsuits that followed the June 24, 2021, collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida. The settlements for wrongful death and property loss were announced less than a year after the tragedy.

No. 6 - After months of fighting for a flight refund, a woman called NBC 6 Responds for help.

Andrea Barton says traveling has become a part of her regular routine. She travels back and forth to New York to help take care of her daughter who is undergoing cancer treatment. “I spent as much time on a plane as someone can possibly imagine,” Barton says. “Trying to take care of her, go through treatments, surgery,” Barton said. In December, she says she booked three tickets on the JetBlue website for a holiday trip with her daughter. She says she canceled it within the company’s 24-hour cancellation window. But the next day, while trying to book another flight with JetBlue, she says an agent told her the trip was still on her account. Click here for what she did next in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.