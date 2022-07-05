6 to Know: Horror After Multiple Deaths at Illinois Fourth of July Parade Shooting

It’s Tuesday, July 5th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning that injured two men, sending one to the hospital.

Miami Police said the shooting took place just before 9 a.m. near the 200 block of Northwest 8th Avenue. Officers arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Gregorio Avile told NBC 6 he was inside the restaurant at the location when someone walked in, got into a fight with another person inside and shots were fired. Avile was struck by a bullet and was treated at the scene. A second man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition and identity were not released.

No. 2 - The demand to fly is at record levels and the airlines overall have a massive challenge trying to get their passengers to their destinations on time.

The good news at Miami International Airport over the weekend is that the passengers in Miami and in Fort Lauderdale have been fortunate and avoided the trouble. “Pretty smooth. It's been like the crowds are a lot less than they usually are,” said one traveler, John, at MIA. South Florida’s major airports are reporting they have lucky charms — just two flights were canceled at MIA on Sunday, and 180 were delayed. On Monday, Fort Lauderdale had four cancelations and 63 delays, and MIA saw 10 canceled flights and 95 delays.

No. 3 - The 22-year-old person of interest connected to the Independence Day parade mass shooting in Illinois that left at least six people dead and dozens injured Monday morning has been arrested, police said.

Police said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III was taken into custody following a brief police pursuit that ended in north suburban Lake Forest. He was taken into custody "without incident," police said. and he was taken to the Highland Park Police Department for questioning. No charges had been filed as of late Monday night. The shooting happened at 10:14 a.m. CT in the area of Central Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Highland Park during the city's Fourth of July parade, authorities said. In separate social media videos, several gunshots could be heard, followed by a pause and another round of gunfire. In some videos, more than 50 shots are heard.

No. 4 - A Fort Lauderdale man woke up to find his garage door vandalized with hate symbols on Sunday morning.

The homeowner says his neighbors witnessed the incident, which occurred on Northeast 59th Street and 18th Terrace at approximately 11:41 p.m. on Saturday. The symbols were painted over an "I stand with Ukraine" flag, which the man says he was so proud to have. “I was so disappointed," the man said. "I’ve felt so good about Fort Lauderdale so long...because this stood there and I felt proud about it, and then for someone to deface it, just like that.” Neighbors called the police and provided the license plate number of the vandals. Shortly after, Fort Lauderdale police responded to the scene.

No. 5 - Police arrested and charged a man for allegedly throwing a hot dog at a police officer near Tampa who was warning him that he was violating an ordinance.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Saturday in Pinellas County, when officers attempted to stop 47-year-old Jason Stoll from selling hot dogs after his midnight street closure permit ended. Stoll continued selling hot dogs, according to an arrest report, and become upset with officers before throwing one hot dog an an officer in full uniform. The New Port Richey resident was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence. He faces a minimum of three years in jail if convicted.

No. 6 - Hank Goldberg, who spent nearly a decade as a sports anchor for WTVJ in the 1980s and early 1990s before spending decades as a reporter and analyst with ESPN, died Monday.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Goldberg died at his apartment in the city on his 82nd birthday. His sister told the paper his death was caused by complications from a battle with chronic kidney disease. Born in New York and raised in New Jersey, he started a career in advertising before moving into work on sports talk radio, first with WIOD-AM in 1978. He moved to television in 1983 at WTVJ, where he spent nine years before moving back to radio at WQAM in 1993. He stayed at the station until 2009.