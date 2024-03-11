6 to know – Top stories of the day

Here's a look at the six stories to know for March 11, 2024.

Miami Beach's spring break, break-up appears to be working this year.

Local, state and federal law enforcement were posted throughout the city, to make sure things run smoothly, and just wrapped up the first high-impact weekend.

As of Sunday, Miami Beach police said there have been 143 arrests so far this spring break, which includes last weekend.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A man is facing a list of charges in Sunny Isles Beach, accused of targeting its Jewish community on more than one occasion.

Mohammad Ali Alsaccal, 39, was allegedly involved in three separate incidents over three days, where he presented a weapon and threatened the victims involved, according to Sunny Isles Beach Police.

Officers say Alsaccal intentionally targeted his victims based on the religious clothing they were wearing, in two of the three incidents.

He faces charges including making credible threats to do harm based on religious/ethnic heritage, as well as attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A judge ordered for him to be held without bond Sunday. He's expected back in court Monday.

The Miami Seaquarium is vowing to fight back after Miami-Dade County gave them notice it wants to terminate their lease early.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava cited a “long and troubling history of violations” in a lease termination notice sent Thursday to the chief executive officer of The Dolphin Company, which owns the Seaquarium.

The company was told to vacate the property by April 21, according to the letter from the mayor's office. The lease was originally set to be up in 2044.

In a statement Friday, it appears they'll be fighting it.

"We are confident that upon receiving our response with proof of compliance, the landlord will honor the lease agreement and allow us to continue providing the best care to all species under our supervision, as we do in all other sister parks," the Seaquarium's statement read.

A man has died after he showed up at a hospital following a shooting in Fort Lauderdale Saturday.

Authorities were called to the 1400 block of NE 57th Street at approximately 1:01 p.m. in reference to a shooting. On scene, they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim, according to a spokesperson with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Shortly after, officers learned that the victim had arrived at Imperial Point Hospital for treatment.

Surveillance video from a neighbor showed a number of vehicles parked on the street in the moments before several shots were fired.

Authorities have not released information about what led up to the shooting, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The U.S. military said Sunday that it had flown in forces to beef up security at the U.S. Embassy in Haiti and allow nonessential personnel to leave, as the state of emergency has been extended to next month.

The neighborhood around the embassy in the capital, Port-au-Prince, is largely controlled by gangs.

Haiti’s embattled prime minister, Ariel Henry, traveled recently to Kenya to push for the U.N.-backed deployment of a police force from the East African country to fight the gangs. But a Kenyan court ruled in January that such a deployment would be unconstitutional.

Officials saw the crescent moon Sunday night in Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest sites in Islam, marking the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan for many of the world's 1.8 billion Muslims.

The sacred month, which sees those observing abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset, marks a period of religious reflection, family get-togethers and giving across the Muslim world. Seeing the moon Sunday night means Monday is the first day of the fast.