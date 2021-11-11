6 to Know: Finding Savings Despite Higher Prices, Veterans Day Events

It’s Thursday, November 11th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A massive search continued Wednesday for a boater who went missing late Tuesday night in Biscayne Bay.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said 36-year-old Reynier Moreno was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday near Pelican Harbor Marina. Family members said Moreno is the owner of Hellkats Power Boats, a performance boat building company in Miami. Jeanet Pedrero, Moreno's wife, said he had been out alone, testing a 32-foot boat that someone had purchased, but he never returned. The boat was later found damaged and with no one on board, Pedrero said. Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said they were searching the area near the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

No. 2 - he City of Opa-locka's mayor has resigned. Matthew Pigatt announced his resignation at a commission meeting Wednesday night.

During the commission meeting, and on statements posted on his website and social media accounts, Pigatt blasted the city government, saying he was unable to enact "real change" in a system he says is broken. During his resignation speech, Pigatt highlighted some of his successes during his term, like efficient and timely trash pick up, replacing water meters, and improvements to infrastructure. Pigatt's resignation comes weeks after the city's police chief also resigned. According to the Miami Herald, Steven Barreira was under questioning for how he handled a police captain who allegedly fired a taser at a sergeant.

No. 3 - A day after Miami-Dade and Broward public schools announced that they'd be relaxing their mask mandates, the Archdiocese of Miami has announced that it's adjusting its COVID-19 policies for students.

Beginning Nov. 15, any archdiocese student fully vaccinated or with a PCR positive test within the last six months can opt out of wearing a mask in school if the vaccination card is provided to the school or the positive PCR test result is provided to the school, the archdiocese said in a Wednesday news release. The news release said the change is being made as COVID-19 cases have continued to decline among students and faculty in archdiocese schools, and in the South Florida community.

No. 4 - Everything from housing to food to gas: the cost of living has increased significantly over the past year. It’s a trend money-saving expert Krystal Sharp has noticed.

Krystal, who is known to her tens of thousands of social media followers as "Krys the Maximizer," spends her days showing people how to find savings. She says she’s not only seeing higher prices for some items, but also lower values for some coupons and fewer sales on certain essentials like paper towels and toilet paper. But she’s still finding plenty of savings by using different rebate apps. Click here to see what deals you could be missing out on in a report from NBC 6 consumer investigator Alina Machado.

No. 5 - Across the area Thursday, South Florida will take time to honor those who served our country during Veterans Day events.

The city of Weston will hold an event at 9 a.m. at the Weston YMCA in conjunction with the Broward Sheriff's Office and BSO Fire Rescue. An event will also take place at the SouthCom headquarters in Doral at 9 a.m. Other cities, including Hialeah and Miami Beach, will also hold events Thursday. Click here for a complete list as well as you can click here for a photo gallery of some veterans from the area.

No. 6 - The Miami Dolphins will be back under the lights for the first of their two primetime games in the 2021 NFL regular season.

Miami will host the Baltimore Ravens inside Hard Rock Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. The Dolphins won their second game of the season last weekend against the Houston Texans and hope to avenge their last game against the Ravens, which Baltimore won 59-10 in the 2019 season opener. NBC 6 sports anchor Ruthie Polinsky will be live at the stadium for the action - look for her live reports starting this afternoon.