6 to Know: South Florida Cities Holding Events Honoring MLK Day

It’s Monday, January 17th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A police sergeant of 29 years shot an armed 15-year-old suspect in a confrontation following a pursuit and crash in Northwest Miami-Dade early Sunday morning, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The teen, who detectives say was wanted on weapons and burglary charges in Miami-Dade County, is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the teen driving the vehicle refused to stop. Shortly thereafter, the teen lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence. In a confrontation between the sergeant and the armed subject near Northwest 55th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue, investigators say the sergeant discharged his firearm. The teen was shot and transported in critical condition by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Ryder Trauma Center.

No. 2 - A home surveillance camera captured a Miami-Dade police officer discharging his weapon multiple times on an American Bully dog, killing the 8-month-old.

The incident happened in unincorporated Miami-Dade near Miami Gardens on Wednesday, January 12 around 7 p.m. as a police officer was responding to a call regarding dogs barking. Miami-Dade Police is conducting an internal investigation into the incident. "This incident did not have had to happen if the officer had been properly trained. We must do better to protect our 4-legged family members," the Miami Coalition Against Breed Specific Legislation said in a statement.

No. 3 - An EF2 tornado reportedly touched down in the Iona area of Lee County, just before 8 a.m. Sunday, according to The National Weather Service.

In Charlotte County, officials said a tornado was confirmed in the Gasparilla Road area. The storm has been classified as an EF-1 with winds reaching 110 MPH. More than 7,000 Lee County residents were without power at one point, according to WBBH-TV in Fort Myers. Additionally, a reported 28 homes in Lee County were destroyed. At least 60 homes were reportedly impacted and unable to live in. While the NWS has not confirmed details of the suspected tornado, the station reports that it has destroyed homes, toppled trees, and left a trail of destruction in Lee County.

No. 4 - The CDC’s conditional sail order mandating masks on cruise ships expired Saturday at midnight. But what does this mean for people who are sailing in the coming days or weeks?

It is now up to cruise lines to determine whether or not people on ships must wear a mask. Most cruise lines are requiring masks on board until the end of January. Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas left on a week-long itinerary Saturday for Atlantis events, a company specialized in tours for the LGBTQIA+ community. According to the Atlantis events’ website, all guests must be vaccinated for Covid-19 in order to sail and they say the crew is 100% vaccinated. For more on what you need to know, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Victor Jorges.

No. 5 - Across South Florida, several cities will take part in events Monday to honor the life, legacy and memory of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The second annual 1South-Dade MLK Unity Bike Ride and Day of Service will take place starting at 7 a.m. at the Naranja Park, located at 14150 SW 264th Street. County commissioner Kionne McGhee is among those expected to take part. Miami's 45th annual MLK Parade starts at 11 a.m. along Northwest 54th Street. The parade will span eight miles and traces the steps Dr. King traveled in Miami during visits. Other parades and events will take place in cities including Pompano Beach and Miramar. For a full list, click on this link.

No. 6 - South Florida law enforcement agencies will once again be cracking down on ATV and dirt bike riders who participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend rideout.

The rideout, also called "Wheels Up Guns Down," has become popular in recent years, but authorities said they're breaking the law. This year, agencies like the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are pushing for bipartisan legislation seeking stiffer penalties for the riders. While legislation won't impact this holiday weekend, officers will be monitoring roadways from the ground, in the air and while undercover. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6’s Cristian Benavides.