‘Burglar bars' installed over windows, doors pose challenge for firefighters, safety risk for residents

A Miami Gardens man died in a house fire after firefighters faced barriers getting into the home.

After a fatal house fire in Miami Gardens Tuesday morning, fire officials are ringing the alarm when it comes to security bars installed over windows and doors.

So-called “burglar bars” are often found on older homes and may not have emergency release mechanisms on them that allow occupants to push a button for easy opening in the event of an emergency.

Florida building code requires such devices on most security bars installed over windows and doors.

At around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Miami Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the Miami Gardens home on 180th Street. That’s where Capt. Gervese Wellington told NBC 6 his firefighters had a difficult time getting into the home because of the “burglar bars” installed over the windows and doors.

“It was very difficult getting into this home because there were a lot of barriers preventing us from getting in,” said Capt. Wellington. “It’s very difficult getting into these homes with bars and stuff like that. Of course, we understand why people put bars on the homes.”

It’s unclear if this home had emergency release mechanisms on the bars or if the home was grandfathered into code requirements.

Family members identified the victim as Phanor Thomas, a father to two daughters.

Two others were able to get out of the home, but the victim’s nephew says his uncle couldn’t get the back door to open. Thomas was sent to Ryder Trauma Center and was later pronounced dead.

According to Marc Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute, they see around a couple of dozen fatalities across the nation on an annual basis because of improperly installed bars.

“Loss of life has occurred because the fire department could not enter the home quick enough to save the occupants,” said Friedlander. “If you have these types of bars without an emergency release on your home, your property does not qualify for a home insurance policy.”

Miami Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Eddy Alarcon says firefighters use several techniques to cut through or remove security bars but it takes time when time is the most precious.

“The bars are an issue but especially with the older type houses. Those don’t meet the code,” said Capt. Alarcon. “They’re thinking about keeping people out but they’re not thinking about what should I do if I need to get out.”

Fire officials believe the fire may have started in a bedroom, but a cause is still under investigation.