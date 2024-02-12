Dashcam video shows jet crashing on I-75 near Naples

New dashcam video shows the moments a jet crashed last week on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida and burst into flames.

Two pilots inside the Bombardier Challenge 604 died when they attempted to make an emergency landing Friday on the highway near the Pine Ridge Road exit in Collier County.

Alfonso del Nodal was driving his truck down the highway when his dashcam captured the scene.

"I was wondering, what is that?" he said. "Then I realized it was a plane coming down, and then in a matter of seconds, it crashed."

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the jet struck two vehicles that were traveling on I-75.

Del Nodal pulled over and attempted to help.

"But an explosion came and first thing that came to my mind was 911," he said.

The two victims who died were pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park and second in command Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, Collier County's Sheriff's Office announced.

Three people inside the jet survived. They're also believed to be the same three people caught on camera running from the wreck.

“Then we heard 'bam, bam,' and I saw three people get out," del Nodal said.

The jet as well as its pilot and co-pilot were part of Fort Lauderdale-based company Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Charter.

The final destination of the jet was Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, where Hop-A-Jet's corporate headquarters are located.