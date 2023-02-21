Families Displaced After Massive Fire Breaks Out in North Lauderdale Home

Several families were displaced Tuesday morning after a massive fire broke out in their North Lauderdale quadplex home.
The fire broke out at the time in the 7700 block of Southwest 10th Street just after 1:30 a.m.
A total of nine people were inside of the home that was split into four units, but no injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is on the scene to assist with helping the families.
