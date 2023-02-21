Broward

Families Displaced After Massive Fire Breaks Out in North Lauderdale Home

A total of nine people were inside of the home that was split into four units, but no injuries were reported.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several families were displaced Tuesday morning after a massive fire broke out in their North Lauderdale quadplex home.

The fire broke out at the time in the 7700 block of Southwest 10th Street just after 1:30 a.m.

The American Red Cross is on the scene to assist with helping the families.

