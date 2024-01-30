Family demands answers months after 20-year-old was shot, killed by Miami Police officer

A South Florida family is demanding answers three months after a 20-year-old was shot and killed by a Miami Police officer.

With so many details still unknown about what happened, the family is beyond frustrated and finding it hard to grieve.

Antionette Jones' tears are just as fresh as the day she learned her son, Arnicious Odom Jr., had been shot and killed by a Miami officer.

"He been with me for 20 years," said Jones. "How do you expect me to just move on? I can’t. I can’t."

Last October, Miami Police said an officer shot Odom Jr. in a field near Edison Senior High.

Police said he had a gun and allegedly so did another person who was taken into custody.

And this is all police have said since the incident.

Jones said that day her son asked her for money for a haircut and minutes after he left her home, he was killed.

"What was the purpose of trying to stop them?," asked Jones. "Why’d you shoot him?"

Jones and Odom Jr.'s sister believe they are being stonewalled.

"They don't tell us nothing except the fact that its an ongoing investigation," said Odom Jr.'s sister. "That’s all you hear every time you call them. It's an ongoing investigation. They don't say nothing else."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard.

On Monday, the FDLE told NBC6 the investigation remains active and that they are conducting interviews and processing evidence.

After, they'll send their findings to the State Attorney's Office which will decide whether the shooting was justified and if any charges will be filed.

"I cry all day, everyday," Jones said.

Back when the incident happened, Miami Police released a statement in which the agency said it is committed to transparency and accountability in all matters involving use of force.

But Jones does not believe that.

"The chief sent his condolences, but sorry don't mean nothing to me," she said. "You can say sorry until you’re blue in the face."

Jones told NBC6 she's not even being told the officer's name who killed her son and that witnesses told her her son was running away from police when the shots were fired.