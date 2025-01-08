Family of 20-year-old killed in Pembroke Pines speaks out as police search for 2nd suspect

It’s been at least 73 days since 20-year-old Miguel was murdered in Pembroke Pines. It's also how long his family has been waiting for justice.

“Taking it a day at a time. This is a nightmare that we wish upon no family that they have to go through. This is extremely devastating because this happened out of nowhere,” said Caroline, the victim’s cousin.

In October, Miguel – or Miggy, as his relatives called him – was shot and killed on a residential street off Sheridan Boulevard.

“He was the funniest human being possible. He was a family-loving kid. He loved his family, he was a pet lover; he has his dog he loved. He was always bringing an animal to the house," Caroline said. "He had goals and aspirations, he was any 20-year-old that has things he wants to get to and he was just full of dreams, and unfortunately, they were cut short."

Cut short allegedly by two men. Pembroke Pines Police announced this week two suspects from the October shooting. Calvin Brownlee, 23, is already in custody and charged with first-degree murder. But another man, 25-year-old Kevonte Irons, is still on the run.

“These folks are criminals that should have never been out in the street in the first place because they already have previous records,” Caroline said.

Last year police responded to the scene for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they noticed a crashed Nissan Altima and the driver, Miggy, dead. Details about exactly what happened are scarce, but investigators believe at least two vehicles were driving recklessly when one person from one of the cars fired shots at the Altima.

“He was the victim of a senseless crime, but he just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. This had nothing to do with reckless driving. This was all road rage, he was literally on his way home. He was four minutes away from his house," Caroline said.

The family has been holding private mass every night since the shooting. Now they are pleading with the public to say something if they know where Irons is. Police say he could be anywhere in Miami-Dade or Broward counties.

The number to Crime Stoppers is 954-493-TIPS.