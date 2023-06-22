‘God knows the truth': Wife of Aventura officer accused of kidnapping defends husband

The wife of an Aventura Police officer arrested on kidnapping and other charges believes her husband is innocent and said there's more to the story.

Officer David Esteban Delgado, 30, was arrested by the Broward Sheriff's Office Wednesday on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, battery, and engaging in a criminal offense with a weapon, jail records showed.

Aventura Police officials said the alleged incident involving Delgado happened in Pompano Beach on the night of May 20.

Broward Sheriff's Office David Esteban Delgado

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to an arrest warrant released Thursday, Delgado made an unlawful stop and unlawfully detained two people against their will at gunpoint "for over four minutes."

But during Delgado's bond court appearance Thursday, his attorney said Delgado's wife's cell phone had been stolen and that he'd tracked it down to the two men he's accused of kidnapping.

"My understanding, judge, is his wife’s cell phone was stolen. Due to the tracking on the iPhone it pinged where the location are and these gentlemen were in possession, so this whole interaction lasted five minutes, judge," the attorney said.

Delgado's wife, who didn't want her name used, said there's more to the story.

"As I told you before, God knows like the truth and what’s happening and what had happened before, so there’s nothing else I can say," she said. "I have no words at this moment, I am as surprised as you, like, he’s being arrested because I don’t understand how the justice is working right now but there’s nothing else I can say."

Authorities have released few other details on Delgado's arrest.

An Aventura police officer charged with kidnapping has been granted bond, NBC6's Lorena Inclan reports.

After a complaint was filed by by the two alleged victims, Aventura Police launched an internal affairs investigation, officials said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office Public Corruption Unit also launched an investigation and decided to proceed with charges, officials said.

"The only thing that I’m asking right now to God is to make justice because He knows the truth behind everything, these allegations that are being like against him and that’s all that I can say," Delgado's wife said.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement records show Delgado was hired by Aventura Police in February 2019, his first job in Florida law enforcement.

Following his arrest, Delagdo was suspended without pay, officials said.