Aventura cop arrested on kidnapping charges made unlawful stop, held 2 at gunpoint: Warrant

An Aventura Police officer arrested on kidnapping and other serious charges made an unlawful stop and detained two people at gunpoint, according to a new arrest warrant.

Officer David Esteban Delgado, 30, was arrested by the Broward Sheriff's Office Wednesday on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, battery, and engaging in a criminal offense with a weapon, jail records showed.

Aventura Police officials said the alleged incident involving Delgado happened in Pompano Beach on the night of May 20.

Broward Sheriff's Office David Esteban Delgado

According to the warrant released Thursday, Delgado made an unlawful stop and unlawfully detained two people against their will at gunpoint "for over four minutes."

During the incident, Delgado caused a minor injury to one of the victims' knees, the warrant said.

A complaint was later filed by by the two alleged victims, and Aventura Police launched an internal affairs investigation, officials said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office Public Corruption Unit also launched an investigation and decided to proceed with charges, officials said.

Following his arrest, Delagdo was suspended without pay, officials said.

"We have fully cooperated with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation," Aventura Police said in a statement. "We will not be making any further comments until our Internal Affairs Unit has completed a thorough investigation and conferred with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office."

Delgado was booked into jail Wednesday. During a court appearance in Broward Thursday, he was granted a $61,000 bond.

His attorney argued Delgado wasn't a flight risk and had surrendered voluntarily.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement records show Delgado was hired by Aventura Police in February 2019, and it was his first job in Florida law enforcement or corrections.