Jojo Morales, Missing Miami-Dade Boy Found in Canada, Heads Home

A 6-year-old Miami-Dade boy who authorities said was kidnapped by his father and taken to Canada was on his way back to South Florida Tuesday.

Jorge "JoJo" Morales was on a flight back to Miami Tuesday, said his mother, Yanet Concepcion.

Concepcion shared a phone of the boy on the plane.

Yanet Concepcion

Morales had been missing since Aug. 27 after his father failed to return him to his mother as part of a custody agreement, authorities said. He was found Sunday in New Brunswick, Canada, after a tipster spotted the boy with his father at a Walmart.

The tipster called police from a Walmart in Moncton saying he saw the father and son shopping, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Police responded and arrested the father, also named Jorge Morales. They also arrested the boy's grandmother, Lilliam Pena Morales, after they found her about 45 minutes away from the Walmart.

Earlier this month, the FBI had offered a $10,000 reward for the child's return as a private investigator released surveillance video of the boy and his father at a Walmart in Maine just days after he was reported missing.

The elder Jorge Morales and his mother were wanted for the interference of custody and concealing a minor contrary to a court order.

An Amber Alert had been issued on Aug. 29 for the boy.