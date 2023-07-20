Jury begins deliberations in trial of rapper YNW Melly in 2018 double murder

The fate of a rising South Florida rapper accused of killing two other aspiring rappers nearly five years ago is now in the hands of a jury.

Jamell Demons, whose stage name is YNW Melly, is facing two first-degree murder charges in the Oct. 26, 2018 killings of 21-year-old Anthony Williams and 19-year-old Christopher Thomas in Miramar.

Closing arguments wrapped up Thursday and the case was handed over to the Broward jury. The trial began last month.

#HappeningNow Jury is now deliberating murder charges in YNW Melly trial. The rapper, also known as Jamel Demons, faces the death penalty if found guilty of killing two friends in 2018 @nbc6 https://t.co/ranym4PVFY — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) July 20, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Demons, now 24, has pleaded not guilty. He faces a possible death sentence if convicted.

Demons, Williams and Thomas were riding in a Jeep driven by Cortland Henry, known as YNW Bortlen, after a recording session in Fort Lauderdale when Demons fatally shot Williams and Thomas, prosecutors said. Henry is charged as an accomplice in the case but will be tried separately.

Authorities said Demons and Henry staged the crime scene to resemble a drive-by shooting.

Broward Sheriff's Office Jamell Demons, whose stage name is YNW Melly

Prosecutors say the shooting was part of a gang action, while defense attorneys say the motive lacks credibility because Demons and the victims were close friends.

The defense insisted Demons was home sleeping at the time of the murders, and claim Henry is responsible.

Thomas went by the stage name YNW Juvy while Williams was known as YNW Sakchaser. They were childhood friends of Demons and part of the YNW collective.