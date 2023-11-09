Man and woman arrested in execution-style killing outside luxury high-rise in Aventura

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a Halloween execution-style killing of a man outside a luxury high-rise condo in Aventura.

Kevina Ferguson, 27, and Nicholas Javier Singleton, 38, were arrested Wednesday on charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, arrest reports said. Ferguson is also charged with accessory after the fact while Singleton is charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Miami-Dade Corrections Nicholas Javier Singleton, Kevina Ferguson

The incident happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 31 outside the Turnberry on the Green condos at 19501 W. Country Club Drive.

Officers who responded to the scene found the victim lying on the driveway near the front doors suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity hasn't been released.

According to the arrest reports, the victim and his girlfriend had walked from their apartment to the Turnberry on the Green because he had to get a package from someone and didn't want the people to know where he lived.

Phone records showed the victim had been in communication with Ferguson before the fatal shooting, the reports said. The report didn't say what was in the package.

Surveillance footage showed Ferguson and Singleton arrive at the buiding in a car, and the victim getting into the vehicle, the reports said.

The car drove around the driveway and back to the front door, where the victim got out, and that happened two more times before the car parked in the valet area.

The victim walked up to the vehicle and was standing next to it with his phone, and that's when he texted his girlfriend saying he felt Ferguson and Singleton "had come there to kill him," the reports said.

After several moments, the driver is seen raising his arm and a muzzle flash is seen, the reports said.

"The victim, who appears to be pushed backwards by the force of the projectile impacting his chest, screams then runs to the front of the building in an apparent attempt to escape Singleton and Ferguson," the reports state. "The victim is then seen falling to the ground. Singleton is then seen exiting the subject vehicle, running behind the victim, pointing a gun to the base of the victim's skull, and firing a round into the head of the victim."

The reports said Singleton started to run to the car but turned around and ran back to the victim after Ferguson was heard yelling at him to grab the victim's phone.

Singleton was seen rolling the victim onto his back and patting him down before realizing the phone had dropped on the ground, the reports said.

Singleton picked up the phone and fled the scene, the reports said.

Detectives later found the car and spoke with the owner, who said Singleton and Ferguson had it at the time of the murder, the reports said.

Ferguson and Singleton were taken into custody at their home and questioned by detectives.

Singleton claimed he was never at the crime scene and never drove the car, and said he was home at the time of the murder, but when he was confronted with evidence, he said he didn't want to speak with detectives and wanted a lawyer, the reports said.

Ferguson initially claimed she was home sick at the time of the murder but her accounts had inconsistencies and when she was confronted with evidence she gave a confession, which was mostly redacted from the reports.

"Based on the totality of the circumstances, Singleton and Ferguson acting together agreed, conspired, and confederated with each other to lure the victim to a vulnerable location and to kill him," the reports said. "Such conspiracy was clearly of a premeditated design to cause the victim's death and in fact did so."

Ferguson and Singleton were booked into jail, where they remained held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police were expected to give more details on the case at a Thursday afternoon news conference.