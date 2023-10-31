Man shot, killed outside luxury high-rise in Aventura: Police

Police are investigating after an early morning shooting left one man dead outside a luxury high rise in Aventura Tuesday, officials said.

The shooting happened sometime before 5 a.m. at Turnberry on the Green located at 9501 West Country Club Drive just east of Aventura Mall.

Crime scene investigators and Aventura police were on the scene investigating and said a body was found lying right outside the front lobby doors.

Police told NBC6 they are looking for someone in connection to the shooting, but that there is no threat to the community.

BREAKING | Police: 1 person dead after apparent shooting outside luxury high rise in Aventura @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/me2z0lDfkI — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) October 31, 2023

"I was picking up my husband, I was on the phone with him, and as I am walking I close the gate to the garage behind me and I heard a gunshot and I heard screaming," said one resident who heard the incident. "I've never heard a gun before. At first I thought it was some kids with some fireworks."

At this time, police have not released any information on the identity of the victim, any description on the potential suspect or what events led up to the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.