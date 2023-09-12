Miami Gardens

Man and woman found shot to death inside Miami Gardens home

Police said it's possibly a murder-suicide case but an investigation was ongoing

By Jamie Guirola

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a Miami Gardens home Tuesday in a possible murder-suicide.

The discovery was made at a home in the 4500 block of Northwest 185th Street around 2:30 p.m.

Miami Gardens Police said the bodies were found by two juvenile siblings who are the woman's children.

A gun was found near the man's body, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The identities of the man and woman weren't released but police said they are boyfriend and girlfriend.

Police said it's possibly a murder-suicide case but an investigation was ongoing.

Neighbors were stunned to hear of the incident.

Local

Caught on Camera 2 hours ago

Man arrested in brutal stabbing attack of woman in Pompano Beach that was caught on camera

Florida 2 hours ago

Florida law restricting transgender adult care can be enforced during court challenge

"I found it surprising, my family found it surprising, shocking, scary," one neighbor said. "Like, I can’t imagine this happening to someone else, especially if it was one of my family members I would cry, but I pray and hope that family is doing well."

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami Gardens
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us