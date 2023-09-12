Man and woman found shot to death inside Miami Gardens home

Police are investigating after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a Miami Gardens home Tuesday in a possible murder-suicide.

The discovery was made at a home in the 4500 block of Northwest 185th Street around 2:30 p.m.

Miami Gardens Police said the bodies were found by two juvenile siblings who are the woman's children.

A gun was found near the man's body, police said.

The identities of the man and woman weren't released but police said they are boyfriend and girlfriend.

Police said it's possibly a murder-suicide case but an investigation was ongoing.

Neighbors were stunned to hear of the incident.

"I found it surprising, my family found it surprising, shocking, scary," one neighbor said. "Like, I can’t imagine this happening to someone else, especially if it was one of my family members I would cry, but I pray and hope that family is doing well."

