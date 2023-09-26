Man climbs on top of ambulance in Miramar, refuses to come down

Police were trying to get a man who climbed on top of an ambulance at a Miramar intersection to come down Tuesday.

Miramar Police said the ambulance was at the intersection of Miramar Parkway and U.S. 441when the man climbed on top.

Footage showed the shirtless man walking around on top of the vehicle and even dancing at one point.

Police surrounded the ambulance and were working to get the man to come down.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.