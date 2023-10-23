Miami Commission candidate accused of threatening man with gun over campaign signs

A Miami Commission candidate was arrested for allegedly threatening a man with a gun during an argument over campaign signs, officials said.

Francisco "Frank" Pichel, a candidate in next month's race for the Commissioner District 1 seat, was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm, an arrest report said.

The District 1 seat has been vacant following the suspension of Alex Diaz de la Portilla, following his September arrest on money laundering and bribery charges.

According to the report, the alleged incident happened at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Northwest 17th Avenue in Allapattah.

The victim said he was placing campaign signs for Diaz de la Portilla outside the apartment complex and had briefly left and returned to find the signs had been thrown, the report said.

A witness told the victim that Pichel had been the one who threw the signs and the victim confronted Pichel and asked him why he'd done it, the report said.

Pichel said it "wasn't him but he could do whatever he wants," and an argument ensued, the report said.

At one point, Pichel pulled a handgun out of his waistband and told the victim in Spanish "I'll shoot you and nothing is going to happen to me because I used to be a police officer," the report said.

A witness said they heard the victim yelling in Spanish "Kill me then!" before Pichel put the gun back in his waistband, the report said.

The victim walked away and called police, and officers responded and took Pichel into custody.

Pichel, 61, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital "due to feeling ill," and later refused to speak with investigators, the report said.

He was being booked into jail, and attorney information wasn't available.

Pichel is one of several candidates vying for the District 1 seat, which represents Flagami, Allapattah and parts of Little Havana.

Diaz de la Portilla has held the position since 2020, but was suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following his arrest. Diaz de la Portilla has denied any wrongdoing.

Pichel is a former City of Miami police officer and has previously run for the Miami City Commission but lost.

In 2021, while Pichel was a candidate for Miami mayor, he was arrested in the Florida Keys for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer.