Miami Instacart driver arrested, accused of raping teen Publix worker

A Miami Instacart driver is facing serious charges after he was accused of raping a 15-year-old Publix employee in his car outside the grocery store.

Victor Manuel Fernandez, 36, was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade jail Wednesday on charges including sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation on a child between 12 and 16, and lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under 16, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Victor Manuel Fernandez

The alleged incident happened back on Nov. 4 outside the store at 14630 Southwest 26th Street.

According to the report, the teen said when her shift at the store ended, she got into the car of Fernandez, who works as an Instacart driver at that location.

The teen said they were having a casual conversation when Fernandez started kissing her without her consent, the report said.

That's when Fernandez relocated his car to another area of the parking lot then raped the teen without consent, the report said.

When he was questioned by detectives, Fernandez said the teen had willingly entered his car and had asked him to move the car to another area in the parking lot, the report said.

The report said Fernandez made a further statement but it was redacted.

During his court appearance Wednesday, Fernandez's attorney asked the judge to set a bond, saying he has no criminal record.

Fernandez was ordered held without bond, told to stay away from the victim, and was appointed a public defender.

In a statement, a Publix representative said they don't comment on open investigations.

NBC6 reached out to Instacart for a statement and was waiting to hear back.