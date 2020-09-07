6 Things to Know – Fatal Hit-and-Run in Pompano Beach, Florida Reaches 12,000 COVID Fatalities

It’s Monday, September 7th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for your day.

No. 1 - Police are searching for the drivers behind multiple vehicles that were allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Pompano Beach Sunday morning.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at around 5:51 a.m. near the area of South Cypress Road and Southwest 5th Court.

Rescue crews responded to the scene and found a person dead on arrival. Deputies say the pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles before one driver remained on scene and called authorities.

No. 2 - Miami Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 10-year-old girl who went missing out of North Miami Saturday.

Randi Canion was last seen on September 5th around 11 p.m. in the area of North Bayshore Drive and 78th Street.

Randi is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 140 pounds. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

No. 3 - More than 12,000 people have died in the state of Florida due to coronavirus-related causes, according to the figures released Sunday by the state's Department of Health.

Florida also added 2,564 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing its total to 646,431.

With deaths and hospitalizations waning, the percent of tests coming back positive is one gauge of how well the state is holding the virus at bay: that daily rate for all tests decreased from 8% to 6.6% among Saturday's results, while the positivity rate for new cases also decreased, from 5.86% to 5.1%.

No. 4 - A busy Labor Day weekend is nothing new for South Florida, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, local officials took extra precautions in order to prevent any major outbreaks.

Despite concerns of spreading the virus, it didn't stop hundreds of people from visiting Miami-Dade beaches over the holiday weekend. It was the first time visitors were allowed on the sand during a holiday since the pandemic began.

However, a 10 p.m. countywide curfew was still enforced, as well as mandatory masks. Individuals also faced fines up to $100 if they were caught not complying with the rules.

No. 5 - President Donald Trump will highlight his environmental agenda as he campaigns in the battleground states of Florida and North Carolina on Tuesday.

The White House says Trump will stop in Jupiter, Florida, on Tuesday to remind voters there of his conservation and environmental protection efforts in the Everglades region.

Meanwhile, Former Vice President Joe Biden was scheduled to meet with labor unions in Pennsylvania along with Kamala Harris.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, an upper-level low continues to bring ample moisture and instability to South Florida and Labor Day will be no different. High resolution models are showing a little break in the action early this morning followed by showers and storms midday through the early afternoon.

As far as the Atlantic is concerned, we're tracking some disturbances that are expected to gain strength throughout the week, as well as two that have turned into tropical depressions.