Parents Express Frustration as Miami-Dade Public Schools' Orientation Website Glitches

Miami-Dade County Public Schools launched an orientation week Monday meant to give students and families the chance to familiarize themselves with the online schooling platform, but early technical glitches with the "Week of Welcome" website had many parents expressing frustration on social media.

"The MDCPS Week of Welcome website is experiencing technical difficulties," officials from Miami-Dade schools wrote on Twitter Monday morning. "We are working diligently to resolve this issue and will provide updates as soon as possible."

Miami-Dade public schools are scheduled to have their first day of classes on August 31st, but August 24th to the 28th had been designated as an orientation period to allow parents, students and teachers to get used to the online learning portal, My School Online.

Many took to Instagram and Twitter to lodge their complaints with school officials as the orientation website appeared to have glitches or not function for some.

"The site is down," one user wrote on Twitter. "Miami-Dade is one of the largest school systems in the US, the site should be set up to handle that amount of traffic before it’s launch date."

Another reported that "I was able to login with my cell phone, but not anywhere else. I am watching the first video for parents now. I'm afraid that I won't be able to view the others."

Similarly under the schools' welcome post on Instagram, many users commented that they had been unable to access the orientation website on multiple devices.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is scheduled to host a parents' webinar at 5:30 p.m. to answer families' questions about distance learning and how the school year will develop.

On September 30th, a reassessment of COVID conditions is set to take place. In order for Miami-Dade officials to decide to go forward with in-person schooling, the county must have achieved a sustained positivity rate of less than 10%, showing a trend towards 5% over a 14-day period, among other factors.