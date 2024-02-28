Police search for more possible victims of Broward man accused of sex battery of 2 teens

Police are trying to find more possible victims of a Deerfield Beach man who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly sexually battering two teens.

Ternell Cartagena, 22, was arrested Feb. 9 on a half-dozen charges that include sexual battery, lewd and lascivious battery, online solicitation of a child, transmissing info harmful to minors and obscene communication.

Broward Sheriff's Office Ternell Cartagena

In a statement Wednesday, Coconut Creek Police, who arrested Cartagena, said they're investigating to see if there are more victims.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It appears Cartagena, who goes by the nickname "Nuk," may have had contact with other juveniles before his arrest, police said.

Cartagena remained held without bond Wednesday, Broward jail records showed.

Anyone with information can call the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.