‘Taking it day-by-day': American Heritage football player still recovering after collapsing at game

A South Florida high school football player who collapsed during a game last week is still receiving treatment but hopes to leave the hospital soon, family members said.

American Heritage player Timothy Burroughs-Love suffered a seizure on the sidelines as his team was about to take on Booker T. Washington in a pre-season game Friday night at Traz Powell Stadium on the north campus of Miami-Dade College.

Burroughs-Love remained in the pediatric ICU at Jackson Memorial Hospital Monday but was improving, his godmother, Danisha Rolle, said Monday.

The 17-year-old defensive tackle suffered a seizure, but exactly why he collapsed is still a mystery.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A night that was supposed to be about county bragging rights was suddenly cut short when a high school football player suddenly collapsed on the sidelines.

Rolle said doctors are trying to figure out what made his heart stop, which prevented blood and oxygen from getting to his organs, which caused the seizure. He has an MRI scheduled forlater Monday.

Rolle credited the American Heritage medical staff for saving his life.

"They reacted quickly. So because of them, he's still with us," she said.

Rolle added that Burroughs-Love could go home as soon as Wednesday.

"We just want to give all honor and glory to God. Because, he was able to survive, and now we're taking it day-by-day," Rolle said. "We're more concerned about his life right now, than his ability or the thought that he'll play again. We'll see."