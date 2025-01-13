‘He's innocent': Women travel across the US to support Hialeah teen charged in mom's murder

A group of women from across the country have been traveling to South Florida as a show of support for a Hialeah teen accused of brutally murdering his mother.

The women travel from Illinois, Texas and even as far as California to attend court hearings for Derek Rosa, who was just 13 when police said he stabbed his sleeping mother to death back on Oct. 12, 2023.

Rosa faces a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 39-year-old Irina Garcia, and is in a Miami-Dade jail while he awaits trial this year, where he will be tried as an adult.

Ariana Reyes is from Chicago and traveled to South Florida this week to support Rosa. She said it's her ninth trip to Miami for the teen.

"We are not related, I read this case on social media and I got really really touched about the case of Derek Rosa and what happened to his mom," Reyes said. "We want the real person who committed this passion crime to be charged fully. Derek Rosa did not do it, he's a child."

Reyes and the other women staunchly support Rosa despite a large amount of evidence tying him to the crime.

Police said Rosa confessed to the murder, telling detectives he stabbed her more than 40 times after he searched the internet for the best place to stab a person and the best knife for cutting bones.

NBC6 obtained the police interrogation video that shows Derek Rosa confessing to killing his mother back in October.

Afterwards, he called an online friend and sent the friend three photos, including two of his mother and a selfie that shows Rosa posing with what appears to be blood on his hands, authorities said.

Two other photos captured from a nearby baby monitor in the apartment show Garcia holding her newborn daughter, and then Rosa later standing over her the night of the killing. Another photo showed a pink-handled kitchen knife with blood on it.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found Garcia dead in her bedroom next to a crib with her newborn, who was unharmed.

"I completely believe that he is innocent of all charges, he is a child, he can easily be manipulated by an adult," Reyes said. "I believe there was more than one person in that scene, we hear noises in the background of the 911 call, I strongly believe that he's innocent and was manipulated by someone else around that scene."

Derek Rosa is facing a murder charge in the Oct. 12 killing of his mother. He's being charged as an adult and is currently being held at the Metro West Detention Center.

Martha Hernandez came to Miami from California for her fifth trip to support Rosa. She was in court wearing a shirt with the words "Free Derek Rosa" and "You Are Not Alone" on it, along with the teen's photo.

"I'm here because I believe in Derek's innocence. I'd like to see him free, I'd like to see justice for Irina. This child, Derek Rosa, I know, I believe in his innocence," Hernandez said. "We want to see Derek Rosa free, he's a child, he did not kill his mother."

As Rosa's case continues to move through the court system, the women said they will keep coming to support him.

"We are not gonna stop, we will still continue to support Derek and his family, and we will continue doing our best that we can. Yes, we are here for him," Reyes said.