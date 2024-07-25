Heat advisory in effect for parts of Miami-Dade, Broward counties on Thursday

A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties until 7 p.m. Thursday.

While some spots were in the upper-70s early in the morning, most locations are already in the low- to mid-80 degrees. (Upper-70 degrees is where we should be this time of the year.)

Factor in the humidity, and most of the area already feels like more than 90 degrees.

The afternoon will feature highs in the low- to mid-90 degrees with feels-like temperatures approaching 105 degrees, hence the heat advisory.

Outside of a few early showers, most of the region will be rain-free.

There will be a pleasant breeze once again to take the edge off, but this very same breeze is responsible for a high risk of rip currents.

Winds will relax a touch this weekend and storm chances will rise into the 40-50 percent range, typical for this time of the year.

Another thing to watch this weekend is another round of Saharan dust. It looks like the plume moves in Sunday and sticks around into early next week. This dust will create some hazy skies and can be an irritant for sensitive groups.

Tips for dealing with the heat

The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.