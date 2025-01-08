Parts of South Florida wake up in the 40s as temps dip to lowest since Jan. 2023 in Miami

Folks across South Florida may have woken up this Wednesday with chattering teeth and glued to the covers as temperatures dropped into the high 40s and low 50s.

This is the coldest its been in Miami and Fort Lauderdale since January of 2023 (but not Key West, which would still have to drop a few degrees to get there).

The numbers are below normal for this time of year, and it’ll be colder inland and toward the west.

What to expect during this cold front

Some lingering north breeze will definitely make sure you feel the chill.

But, if this is colder than you're bargaining for, the good news is that crystal clear skies will allow for sunshine. Temperatures will rise to the 60s and struggle to get into the 70s throughout the afternoon.

The cold front will stick around for the next few days, so at least until Friday morning, expect temperatures between the high 40s and low 50s.

And just when a warm up seems to be on the way, another cold front arrives Saturday, leaving cool temperatures for Sunday and Monday–but not as low as this week.