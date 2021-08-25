Skip to content
travel
11 hours ago
American Airlines Cancels 700+ Flights Halloween Weekend, Dozens at MIA
Miami-Dade Police Department
8 mins ago
Two Dead, One Injured in Miami Triple Shooting
Miami-Dade County
16 hours ago
Woman Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death of 17-Year-Old Boy in SW Miami-Dade
U.N. climate summit
2 hours ago
‘Last, Best Hope:' Crucial Climate Summit Opens in Glasgow
Miami Beach
11 hours ago
Man Beaten Outside Miami Beach Pizza Place Says He Was Targeted
COVID-19
13 hours ago
Florida Delta Wave Cases Plunge, Leaving Record Deaths in Its Wake
Northern Lights
6 hours ago
Northern Lights Could Put on a Show for Many in US This Weekend
politics
19 hours ago
University of Florida Prohibits Professors from Testifying
Local
amazon fire tv
Oct 27
Watch Unique NBC 6 Original Content on New FireTV App
Halloween
3 hours ago
Fun Halloween Events Happening in South Florida This Weekend
COVID-19
15 hours ago
DeSantis Sets Date for Special Session on Vaccine Mandates
Florida
Central Florida Mother Banned From Volunteering at School Over OnlyFans Account
COVID-19
Florida Delta Wave Cases Plunge, Leaving Record Deaths in Its Wake
Miami-Dade County
Woman Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death of 17-Year-Old Boy in SW Miami-Dade
travel
American Airlines Cancels 700+ Flights Halloween Weekend, Dozens at MIA
News You Should Know
ICYMI: Airline Refund Complaints Skyrocket, Brightline Unveiling New Ride Share Service
casket controversy
South Florida Influencer Defends Posing in Front of Father's Casket
Coronavirus Pandemic
COVID-19
Oct 30
A World Remembers: Memorials Honor COVID-19's 5 Million Dead
coronavirus pandemic
Oct 30
19 States Sue Biden Administration Over COVID Vaccine Rule
Maine
Oct 30
Supreme Court Declines to Block Maine COVID Vaccine Mandate
U.S. & World
COP26
3 hours ago
What Is COP? Key Facts and Terms at Climate Summit Explained
Joe Biden
3 hours ago
Who's Going to the COP26 Climate Summit? Meet the Key Players at the UN Talks
Politics
G20 summit
40 mins ago
G20 Make Commitments on Climate Neutrality, Coal Financing
G20 summit
36 mins ago
At Rome Summit, Biden Seeks Fixes for Supply Chain Kinks
Investigations
NBC 6 Investigators
Oct 29
Almost 450k Flood Insurance Policies to Increase in South Florida
nbc 6 investigates
Oct 22
These 4 Hospitals Were the ‘Hardest Hit' by the Pandemic in South Florida
Miami
Oct 11
Miami Police Directed Away From Investigating Elected Officials. Here's How it Happened
NBC 6 Investigators
Sep 2
Family Shares Sorrow After Losing Loved Ones to COVID as Deaths Rise Across Florida
COVID-19
Oct 21
Nursing Homes Short Staffed As Nurses Leave Florida or Profession Altogether
Responds
car insurance
Oct 29
Cashing in: Car-Sharing Platforms Allow Users to List Personal Vehicles for Rent
Responds
Oct 28
Contractor Arrested in Alleged $1 Million Miami Pool Fraud Scheme
NBC 6 Responds
Oct 25
Airline Refund Complaints Skyrocket During Pandemic
Clear The Shelters
clear the shelters
Sep 13
South Florida Family Adopts Dog After Watching Clear The Shelters
clear the shelters
Sep 9
Clear The Shelters: Adopting The ‘Purr'fect Cat For Your Family
NBCLX
gaming
Oct 29
How Fiercely Competitive Arcade Gamers Paved the Way for Esports
Halloween
Oct 29
Poisonous Halloween Candy and 4 Other Common Fears People Don't Realize Are Based in Folklore
NBC 6 Champions Soccer
NBC 6 Champions Soccer
Oct 29
Banfield Miami Goes From Soccer Team to Family
NBC 6 Champions Soccer
Oct 22
FIU Soccer Making Its Mark on a National Level
NBC 6 Champions Soccer
Oct 15
Champions: Soccer Edition – Declan
Supporting Our Schools
supporting our schools
Aug 11
NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 Supporting Our Schools Campaign Returns for 2021-2022 School Year
donations
Aug 19
DONATE HERE for Supporting Our Schools in South Florida
6 in the Mix
Aug 18
Healthy Lunch Box Ideas for Back-To-School
CNBC Money Report
Technology
30 mins ago
The Benefits and Risks When Using Buy Now, Pay Later for Holiday Shopping: Credit Experts
CEO
31 mins ago
The Book of Poetry This Workplace Happiness Expert Thinks Everyone Should Read
Make It
57 mins ago
On the Job: What It Takes to Earn $100K a Year as an Electrician in New York City
business
1 hour ago
Why Water Is the Next Net-Zero Environmental Target
personal finance
1 hour ago
Where to Get the Best Rates on Your Emergency Savings Amid Rising Inflation
News
Schools and COVID
Here's Where to Track Reported COVID-19 Cases at South Florida Public Schools
Aug 25
Feds Move to Block Florida's School Virus Mask Penalties
Watch
•
Oct 28
Broward County Public Schools Relaxing Mask Mandate for High Schoolers
Watch
•
Oct 27
Health
US Lowers Cutoff for Lead Poisoning in Young Kids
7 hours ago
Why You Don't Need Dental Insurance to Go to the Dentist
Oct 30
Decorating a Cake With Glitter? Check That It's Edible
Oct 29
Voices With Jawan Strader
Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Rose 73% Last Year, Updated FBI Data Says
Watch
•
Oct 27
Jury Selection Begins in Trial Over Ahmaud Arbery's Death
Oct 18
Iowa County Now Named for Black Dean, Not Slave-Owning VP
Jun 25
All About Animals
‘A Passion': Couple Aims to Educate About Florida's Wildest Animals
Watch
•
Sep 29
Clear The Shelters: Adopting The ‘Purr'fect Cat For Your Family
Watch
•
Sep 8
Bird Found With Face Mask Around Beak Rescued in Doral
Aug 27
Latin Beat
Jose Diaz-Balart Shifts Role at Telemundo to Join Weekday Lineup at MSNBC
Sep 25
Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021: Complete List of Winners
Sep 24
PHOTOS: Some of the Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards
Sep 24
Sports
Trump Chops With Braves Fans Before Game 4 of World Series
4 hours ago
Butler Has 27, Heat Make 21 3s and Rout Grizzlies 129-103
11 hours ago
Boston Beats Panthers, Stops Season-Opening Win Streak at 8
9 hours ago
