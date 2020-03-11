6 Things to Know – Big Primary Night for Biden, Warmer Weather By End of Week

It’s Wednesday, March 11th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - The Florida Department of Health has announced eight more people have been tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing up the state's total number of cases to 23 as of late Tuesday.

Twenty-one cases are Florida residents who were diagnosed in Florida. The other two cases include the Georgia woman and a California resident who is under self-isolation in Florida.

No. 2 - A Princess Cruises ship was allowed to dock at Port Everglades after the testing of two crew members for coronavirus came back negative, officials said.

The Caribbean Princess was given permission by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to resume sailing and arrived on Wednesday. The ship was kept from disembarking, after notifying the CDC that two crew members had transferred from a Princess ship in California where a guest had tested positive for COVID-19.

No. 3 - Amid concerns over the potential spread of the coronavirus, former Vice President Joe Biden has cancelled a planned rally in Florida this week.

Biden cancelled the rally scheduled for Thursday in Tampa and will instead speak from his home state of Delaware. Both Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders cancelled rallies in Ohio on Tuesday over concerns with the virus.

No. 4 - Biden decisively won Michigan’s Democratic primary on Tuesday, seizing a key battleground state that helped propel Bernie Sanders’ insurgent candidacy four years ago.

The former vice president's victory there, as well as in Missouri and Mississippi, dealt a serious blow to Sanders and substantially widened Biden's path to the nomination. Biden again showed strength with working-class voters and African Americans, who are vital to winning the Democratic nomination.

No. 5 - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at a mail facility in Miami made a surprising discovery in a shipment from Colombia, when they inspected a set of golf clubs and found the shafts stuffed with cocaine.

The discovery was made Monday at the Miami International Mail Facility inside the golf clubs, which were heading to New York, officials said. After the clubs were intercepted, officers drilled into one of the shafts and found the white powder, which later tested positive for cocaine. In all, about 1.14 pounds of cocaine was found in the clubs, officials said.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, South Florida won't be as breezy Wednesday as it was during the start of the week ahead of what looks to be a warming trend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.