6 Things to Know: Miami Beach Extends Curfew to Curb Mayhem, New Age Group Eligible for COVID Vaccine

It’s Monday, March 22nd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - As of Monday, FEMA supported sites will be administering COVID-19 vaccines to Florida residents ages 50 and older.

FEMA Master Public Information Officer Mike Jachles announced anyone that meets the age criteria may go to a FEMA supported site with a valid government-issued ID and receive the first dose of the COVID vaccine without an appointment. Beginning Wednesday, March 24th, all FEMA supported sites will be administering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone who meets the age criteria and has already received the first dose of the vaccine. Miami-Dade is lowering its eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccines at all county-run sites to 40 and older later this month, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday.

No. 2 - The City of Miami Beach's special commission meeting Sunday was a portrait of pandemic life, with everyone alone in their home or office, plugged into the meeting virtually.

The problem they were discussing was just the opposite. For the last three days, South Beach's entertainment district has been flooded with crowds, sometimes resulting in violence and property damage. Officials voted to extend an 8 p.m. curfew and nightly shutdown of the three major causeways that allow access to the island, measures that were announced Saturday afternoon and went into effect hours later. All measures will be in place until April 13, though officials may choose to move the date up if the environment changes

No. 3 - A social studies teacher from Coral Reef Senior High School was arrested Monday and is accused of having a romantic relationship with a student, according to a statement from Miami-Dade Public Schools.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department arrested 39-year-old Rafael Birriel, following an investigation into improper behavior, which involved a student. “This is a serious matter that is not taken lightly. As soon as the allegations were reported, the employee was removed from the school and M-DSPD initiated an investigation," the district said in a statement. "As a result of the arrest, the individual’s employment will be terminated and he will be prevented from seeking future work with the district.”

No. 4 - The findings of a large U.S. trial have shown that the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness and 100% effective against severe disease and hospitalization.

The safety and efficacy analysis of the vaccine, published Monday, was based on 32,449 participants from a Phase 3 trial. By comparison, Moderna's vaccine has been found to be more than 94% effective in preventing Covid, and Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine was found to be 95% effective. AstraZeneca said it would continue to analyze the data and prepare for the primary analysis to be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration for emergency use authorization in the coming weeks.

No. 5 - Dunk City, say hello to Max Abmas and soaring Oral Roberts. The fraternity of No. 15 seeds to reach the second week of the NCAA Tournament has its second member.

Abmas and Obanor led the way as Oral Roberts pulled off another surprise Sunday night, reaching the round of 16 with an 81-78 victory over Florida. The Golden Eagles erased an 11-point deficit on the way to their seventh straight victory. Next up for the Summit League Tournament champions, who eliminated No. 2 seed Ohio State in the first round, is a matchup with No. 3 seed Arkansas next weekend. Oral Roberts joins Florida Gulf Coast — those guys from “Dunk City” — as the only No. 15 seeds to reach the round of 16 in tournament history.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida will go from the cooler temperatures this past weekend to needing a cool drink with heat and humidity making a quick return this work week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.